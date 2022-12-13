ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina vs. Croatia live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch the World Cup

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Argentina will meet Croatia in the final four of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday from Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina is coming off a win over the Netherlands in PKs where Lionel Messi closed out the match with another goal. Meanwhile, Croatia knocked off Brazil in penalty kicks as they look to advance to back-to-back finals if they can upset La Albiceleste today.

We have you covered throughout the World Cup, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the match today.

  • When: Tuesday, December 13
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K), Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Argentina (-115) vs. Croatia (+360)

Draw: +225

