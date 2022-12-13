ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Insomniac's Spider-Man will be in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNSyS_0jhCWSZL00

Sony released a brand-new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday, and there’s a familiar face among the (many) easter eggs.

As with Into the Spider-Verse, there are many references toward Spider-Man’s 60-year history in Across the Spider-Verse – some of which are on full display in the latest teaser. However, there are a couple that should make fans of the hit PlayStation game Marvel’s Spider-Man thrilled – developer Insomniac Games’ versions of Peter Parker and Miles Morales make a brief appearance.

Firstly, watch the whole Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer before we point out the aforementioned web-slinger. It’s well worth it – trust us on this one.

Now that you’re up to speed, we can actually point out the cameo. At roughly the trailer’s 1:18 minute mark, you can see Peter and Miles (specifically their PlayStation incarnations) on the right. Check out our screencap for a better look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lo3m_0jhCWSZL00

Shout out to Culture Crave for spotting this one. Cross-media nods like this are always fun.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023, so it’ll be a while before you can see the film. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for sometime next year though there’s yet to be an exact date.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List

Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.
Digital Trends

12 new Marvel characters we want to see in the Spider-Man 4 movie

After the spectacular success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in a fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though such a sequel is already in development, almost nothing is known about what the film is about or who will appear in it.
A.V. Club

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. I’ve been playing...
The Independent

‘A waste of time’: Robert Downey Jr hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism

Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
TechRadar

New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon

Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Digital Trends

5 Marvel characters who deserve their own movie or TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be giving just about every character in the comic book roster their own film or TV series these days, but there are still others who deserve the same treatment. Contents. Betsy Braddock (Psylocke/Captain Britain) While the media landscape is oversaturated with superhero projects, there...
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
ComicBook

Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
TheStreet

How Marvel Made Staying After the End Credits a Must

And to think there was a time when "roll the credits" meant the movie was over. Modern day moviegoers may find this hard to believe, but back in the day, the phrase "The End" was the last thing to see in a film. The good guy got the girl, the...
ComicBook

Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards

It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
ScreenCrush

Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary

As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
thedigitalfix.com

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins nearly did a Marvel movie first

Wonder Woman is one of the best DC movies, managing to unite everyone who was arguing about Zack Snyder’s vision for the franchise when it came out in 2017. It was momentous, not least because Patty Jenkins became the first woman to direct a major superhero movie, a long overdue development – an honour that was nearly Marvel’s.
comicon.com

With Great Power Comes Great Heart: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1

‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ kicks off a whole new volume with a picture & pitch-perfect debut issue that captures the character, his world, and so many much-needed emotional beats that bring so much depth. A truly new and old reader-friendly series, one that could get anyone hooked on Miles Morales if they aren’t already fans of the character. One of the best first issues of 2022.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy