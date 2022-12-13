Read full article on original website
suunews.net
From Oceanside to Cedar City: How Jake Gerardi became a fan favorite
Anyone in Eccles Coliseum on game day has heard the chants. When Jake Gerardi takes the field, the Southern Utah University football fans are on their feet. He takes it in, knowing that he is one of very few punters to get the love and attention he does. He was never planning to be at SUU, though, nor was he hoping to be a punter.
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
kusi.com
Hotel Del brings ‘Frosted by the Sea’ to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Hotel Del is one of the most visited locations in the nation and among San Diego’s top tourist attractions. Each year, they go over-the-top with decorations and holiday cheer, reigning in the winter tourist crowds and San Diego locals. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went...
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
northcountydailystar.com
Archer’s Arrow Coffee House in Vista a Dream Come True
There’s a brand-new spot to stop in when you are in Downtown Historic Vista, especially if you are a coffee, tea, glass, or wine lover or just want a snack to get you through the day. Located on the street level of the Rylan Apartment building on Main Street, Archer’s Arrow Coffee House is now open for business, an Approachable Coffee. The coffee house is the dream business for Josh and Kat Barille. Josh and Kat have been involved in various capacities of the service and hospitality business for 23 years. His parents own Café Topes in Carlsbad, a popular eatery, where Josh also worked as the Kitchen Manager. He met Kat when she also worked at Café Topes. Josh occasionally can be found helping at the restaurant if needed.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
The Mini Donut Company Setting Up In North County Next
Bite-Sized Desserts Heading to Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
sddialedin.com
COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline
In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
