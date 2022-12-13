Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities
107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KBTX.com
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Hill, 5-star LB and former Texas A&M pledge, announces commitment
Anthony Hill will be a Texas Longhorn. The No. 1 linebacker in the country in the class of 2023 made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening. He was originally scheduled to commit on Dec. 21 —the beginning of the Early Signing Period—but opted to announce his commitment a few days early.
KBTX.com
Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Striving for perfection this holiday season can be stressful. With that in mind, C&J Barbeque has created the perfect holiday meal package to make your Christmas as stress-free as possible. The package includes a Cajun stuffed pork loin with gravy, cinnamon spiced apples, garlic mashed potatoes,...
KBTX.com
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Announces A New Dean Of The Mays Business School
One of several academic leadership positions at Texas A&M has been filled. The new dean at the Mays Business School is the chairman of the college’s accounting department. Dr. Nate Sharp has been at A&M since 2007. President Katherine Banks told the faculty senate in November that she plans...
KBTX.com
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a fourth person involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Centerville has died. On Monday, Maryah Lopez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn. A benefit account for her family has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas in Centerville.
News Channel 25
Second Goodwill to open in College Station, Fall 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is set to open its second Goodwill - creating about 45 new retail jobs. Offering both part-time and full-time positions with benefits, starting pay is set to start at $11 per hour. Opening Fall 2023, the new 15,000 square feet...
KBTX.com
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big backup was reported Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive after a car caught on fire. Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire or...
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
KBTX.com
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
'What happened to Matthew Halley?': Leon County family seeking burial for son
Even though a body believed to be Halley has been found, his mother hasn’t been able to lay her son to rest.
fox44news.com
One dead, two injured in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
wtaw.com
December Will Be The Last Month Of College Station’s Pandemic Emergency Declaration
2023 will bring to College Station, no pandemic emergency declaration. That is after a city council majority during its December 8 meeting voted to end the declaration this month. Four council members supported mayor John Nichols decision to end the declaration in December. Bob Yancy and Elizabeth Cunha voted no....
Comments / 0