Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting of a suspect found the officer to be justified in his use of force. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
Names released in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa — State authorities have identified the suspect and officer involved in Wednesday's pursuit and subsequent shooting near rural Blakesburg, Iowa. Ottumwa police were attempting to arrest Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, in connection with an armed robbery reported a few weeks prior. A multi-county chase ensued when...
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/15/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROLS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE FRAUD, ONE HORSE CALL, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND SIX OTHER CALLS.
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
Registration open for annual Citizens Police Academy in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Registration is now open for the 2023 Ottumwa Police Department Annual Citizens Police Academy. The academy will take place in February and March and gives citizens an opportunity to learn first-hand about local law enforcement. The curriculum covers patrol operations, crime investigation, use of force, animal...
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Showers move east overnight
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s been a wet and gray Tuesday with rain showers traversing the region since late Monday night. As of 3:00 p.m., Ottumwa has received 0.63 inches in the last 24 hours while Kirksville has gotten just under an inch. Showers are gradually moving east and will exit the area late tonight with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Salvation Army needs Bell Ringers
Ottumwa - The Salvation Army is once again ringing bells this holiday season, with the goal of raising $30,000. Bell ringing began Nov. 25 and will go through Christmas Day. Locations are Fareway, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens and Walmart. If you’re interested in ringing bells this year, call Vernon Trucano at 641-799-7309. The shifts are from 10am-Noon, Noon-2pm, 4pm-6pm and 6pm-8pm. 90% of proceeds raised will stay in Ottumwa and will go toward rent for families in need in the local community.
