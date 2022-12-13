Read full article on original website
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
Fired superintendent, school division spokesman appear in court following indictments in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three […]
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Pay Raises For Next Board
County supervisors are considering again raising the annual salaries for supervisors on the next county board. Supervisors plan a vote on Jan. 3 that would give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2024 making $75,916.29, increasing to $82,955.78 in 2027; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $82.853.40 in 2024 and $90,536.15 in 2027; and the board chair making $91,063.97 at the beginning of their term and $99,508.06 in the last year of next term.
Letter: Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville
It’s time for those School Board members who enacted policies that enabled a disturbed young man to irreparably harm two young ladies to resign. But they likely won’t. It’s time for the School Board to release to the public the independent investigation results (paid for by the taxpayer) they received almost a year ago. But they likely won’t.
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Loudoun's Union Street School Added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The 1883 Union Street School in Leesburg is one of 11 historic properties added Wednesday to the Virginia Landmarks Register. It is cited as an intact example of an African-American schoolhouse operated during the Jim Crow era of segregation. “The ‘Leesburg Training School,’ as it was known during the 1930s...
Application Process Opens for Academies of Loudoun
The Academies of Loudoun is accepting winter admission applications for ninth, 10th and 11th grade students interested in attending the school for the 2023-2024 school year. Parent information sessions for Winter 2023 are 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Heritage High School and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Park View High School.
Loudoun School Board Eyes Policy Updates Amid Calls for Resignations
The School Board on Tuesday set in motion a series of policy changes in response to the eight recommendations made by the special grand jury that investigated the division’s handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student at two different high schools in 2021. Those recommendations including...
