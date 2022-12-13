Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Rachel Maddow Partnering With Steven Spielberg to Develop Movie Based on Her Podcast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Hollywood’s relationship with the journalism business remains attached at the hip as Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment is partnering with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to develop a movie based on her podcast Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
AdWeek
Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards, Airing Live on CBS and Paramount+
In February, Trevor Noah will once again host the Grammy Awards, marking his third consecutive year. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Adapting to New Cultures
In this episode of Brave Commerce, hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter are joined by Jay Sethi, CMO of Diageo Beer Co. at Diageo. Sethi paints a picture of multicultural neighborhoods sharing the foods and flavors they love, thus expanding one another’s taste and perspectives. Sethi backs up this...
AdWeek
Young Influentials: It's Time to Add Purpose to Your Advertising
Let’s be honest: We sometimes see brands express support for something, and can tell immediately it’s not genuine. Nowadays, consumers can read right through those types of marketing campaigns. Messaging that’s genuine and truly meaningful is what all consumers are looking for. If your company only posts about...
AdWeek
Spotify Scales Back on Live Audio Programming
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Spotify revealed it’s ending a handful of its live audio programming from Spotify Live, months after the venture rebranded...
AdWeek
Flipboard to Add Conversational Element to Magazines, Starting With Notes
Social curation platform Flipboard is introducing ways to add conversation to the content in its Magazines, highlighted by the new Notes feature rolling out on desktop Tuesday, with Android and iOS to follow in January. “We are adding the ability for people to actually start talking to each other on...
AdWeek
Swedish Art Director Translates Pop Lyrics Into Bureaucratic English
Swedish art director Oskar Pernefeldt has completed a project that nobody asked for, but many will be pleased with the silly results. His “Bureaucratic Translations of Popular Music” project has taken lyrics from numerous pop artists and made them into a dry humor poster series. Pernefeldt, who works...
AdWeek
Murder, Mystery and White Claw: Netflix Partners for a Glass Onion-Inspired Whodunit
There’s no better way to pass time during a family get-together than enjoying a cold drink while solving a murder. Luckily, Detective Benoit Blanc has a new case just in time for the holidays. As a way to engage mystery fans for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A...
AdWeek
After Further Revue, Twitter to Shut Down Newsletter Publishing Platform Jan. 18
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter publishing platform it acquired in January 2021. Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper said in a post on...
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
-American Family Insurance has just released the latest commercials in its long-running “Insure Carefully. Dream Fearlessly” campaign. The campaign, which has been on air since 2015, demonstrates how any dream is possible with the right support. The two new spots, “Champions” and “Marching Band,” tell the stories of two young girls, each with their own dreams. One aspires to win a regional dance competition with her team and family in tow while the other pursues her dream since childhood of becoming a drum major. The spots were created by Elite Media.
AdWeek
Starz Cancels Step Up
Step Up has been canceled after three seasons. The first two seasons aired on YouTube Red before moving to Starz for its third, and now final, season. The cancellation comes one day after Starz canceled the period drama Dangerous Liaisons, which reversed its Season 2 renewal. Based on the Step...
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-NJM Insurance Group has been standing out with its “No Mascots of Jingles” theme, but the company and its agency Brownstein are taking an “unexpected” direction with the sometimes unanticipated nature of business ownership. The TV spot, “Banana,” uses a reversal of expectations to illustrate the unpredictability of business life, but to also show the breadth of what NJM covers, using a banana peel on a warehouse floor as an example.
AdWeek
CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate
CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
AdWeek
Drew Barrymore to Lead New Pluto TV Campaign
Pluto TV has premiered a new brand campaign starring Drew Barrymore on her daily talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The all-new “Stream Now. Pay Never.” campaign features three spots with Barrymore–a crime chase scene, a rom-com meet-cute and a dramatic skydiving scene–highlighting the streaming service’s approach to easily accessible content.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in January 2023
Ring in the new year in style as Netflix offers up lots of new content to kick off 2023. We’re looking forward to several TV shows, including Kaleidoscope, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 and That ‘90s Show. On the film side, get ready to...
AdWeek
Week of Dec. 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America is the most-watched morning show for the week of December 5, continuing to dominate the morning show ratings race in average total audience. However, it ceded ground to NBC’s Today in the key A25-54 demographic, dropping to No. 2 in the advertiser-coveted demo.
AdWeek
Longtime 60 Minutes Lighting Director Lenny Mancini Passed Away On Friday
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The CBS News and CBS Sports teams lost a beloved member of their family this past Friday when Leonard “Lenny” Mancini passed away.
