-American Family Insurance has just released the latest commercials in its long-running “Insure Carefully. Dream Fearlessly” campaign. The campaign, which has been on air since 2015, demonstrates how any dream is possible with the right support. The two new spots, “Champions” and “Marching Band,” tell the stories of two young girls, each with their own dreams. One aspires to win a regional dance competition with her team and family in tow while the other pursues her dream since childhood of becoming a drum major. The spots were created by Elite Media.

2 DAYS AGO