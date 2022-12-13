RCOC warning: 'Pay attention' to road projects after driver goes around barrels, gets caught in wet concrete — see the list here

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - Please pay attention: it's a warning put out from the Road Commission for Oakland County after one driver got caught up in a sinking situation Tuesday morning.

RCOC officials said a utility contractor was working on a concrete replacement over a watermain off Maple Rd, east of Telegraph Rd., when one driver decided to go around the construction cones.

The green Honda SUV proceeded to drive through the barreled-off lane and on to wet concrete.

"Lousy morning for this driver," officials said while reminding drivers to be careful of closed-off lanes — they're blocked off for a reason.

Officials said workers were present during the incident, but "thankfully, no one was injured."

RCOC has a number of projects that may cause traffic delays on roads between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16 with some that may start shortly thereafter.

A number of Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water infrastructure improvements are ongoing, affecting roads in Novi, Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Twp. Other projects include removing and replacing culverts under roads and sanitary sewer work.

"It is RCOC’s goal to conduct road improvement projects in a way that interferes with traffic as little as possible," officials said. "This list includes both Road Commission projects and projects conducted by others, under permit, on roads under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission."

Residents can view the updated list of projects here and as the RCOC says, "Please pay attention!"