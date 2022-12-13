ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

RCOC warning: 'Pay attention' to road projects after driver goes around barrels, gets caught in wet concrete — see the list here

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxAkE_0jhCU18d00

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - Please pay attention: it's a warning put out from the Road Commission for Oakland County after one driver got caught up in a sinking situation Tuesday morning.

RCOC officials said a utility contractor was working on a concrete replacement over a watermain off Maple Rd, east of Telegraph Rd., when one driver decided to go around the construction cones.

The green Honda SUV proceeded to drive through the barreled-off lane and on to wet concrete.

"Lousy morning for this driver," officials said while reminding drivers to be careful of closed-off lanes — they're blocked off for a reason.

Officials said workers were present during the incident, but "thankfully, no one was injured."

RCOC has a number of projects that may cause traffic delays on roads between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16 with some that may start shortly thereafter.

A number of Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water infrastructure improvements are ongoing, affecting roads in Novi, Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Twp. Other projects include removing and replacing culverts under roads and sanitary sewer work.

"It is RCOC’s goal to conduct road improvement projects in a way that interferes with traffic as little as possible," officials said. "This list includes both Road Commission projects and projects conducted by others, under permit, on roads under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission."

Residents can view the updated list of projects here and as the RCOC says, "Please pay attention!"

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy