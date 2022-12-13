Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Star Sold Sprawling Estate-He’s Back! Will New Owners Rent to Him?
Cole Beasley is back with the Buffalo Bills but we aren't sure if the new owners of his estate will let him rent from them. When he left the Bills, he put his Orchard Park home on the market. It sold on October 17th for $1.2 million. Check out Cole's...
Beasley’s Return Spells Trouble For Buffalo’s Opposing Defenses
When the 2022 NFL season began, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC Most Valuable Player Award. Allen was coming off of his best statistical season in 2021. General manager Brandon Beane added free agent slot receiver Jamison Crowder to Bills talented receiver corp. Beane also picked up a great receiving running back, in the second round of April's draft, with James Cook. Josh Allen kicked off the season with everything he needed to be the "All World" quarterback that the Bills Mafia dreamed about. Unfortunately, things never seem to go as planned.
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
The Projected Snowfall Totals for the Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night and oh boy, does it look like a snow game for the ages, not just for the Bills, but in NFL history. There's a lake effect snow warning for most of Western New York, including all of...
Miami Radio Host: Buffalo Probably Shouldn’t Have a Football Team
The Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) this Saturday night, form what is sure to be one of the most memorable NFL games in recent memory. That's because the forecast in Orchard Park is calling for lake effect snow and windy conditions. A lake effect snow warning will be in effect for Erie County on Friday night and lasting until Monday.
5 Keys To A New York Jets Victory Over The Lions On Sunday
If New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect a BIG receipt on Sunday, he is going to have to guide his group to a victory over one of the hottest teams in football, don't laugh, the Detroit Lions. Second year head coach Dan Campbell has led his revitalized Lions to a 5-1 record over the last six games. Detroit started the season 1-6 and now the head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm, hunting for an NFC playoff birth. The Jets themselves are looking to jump back into the playoff picture. Here are 5 keys to victory for Robert Saleh and Gang Green this week.
How Big Of A Game Is It Sunday Night For Giants QB Daniel Jones?
Sunday night's game is incredibly important for the New York Giants. If they win, they have a great shot to make the NFL playoffs for the NFC. If they lose, it will hurt their playoff chances big time. They currently sit at 7-5-1 overall and tied the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago. They visit their divisional rival on Sunday night in what should be a great game. The implications are there and it will be very competitive. Here is more on this and specifically Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from my quick take as seen in the Times Union:
