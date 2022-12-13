Sunday night's game is incredibly important for the New York Giants. If they win, they have a great shot to make the NFL playoffs for the NFC. If they lose, it will hurt their playoff chances big time. They currently sit at 7-5-1 overall and tied the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago. They visit their divisional rival on Sunday night in what should be a great game. The implications are there and it will be very competitive. Here is more on this and specifically Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from my quick take as seen in the Times Union:

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO