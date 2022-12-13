Read full article on original website
Interior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
An interior designer has shared simple tips to make decorating any space easier.Jordan Samson shares his design tips with his 64,600 TikTok followers, advising them on how to kit out their homes.In this clip, he explains that prospective designers “don’t need amazing Photoshop skills” to visualise how best to decorate a room, instead suggesting other easy ways to ensure a vision comes together.“Clearance and scale issues are the most common design mistake,” he reveals.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Apple Insider
IKEA and Sonos launch new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — IKEA and Sonos have partnered to launch SYMFONISK, a combination of floor lamp and speaker that blends into a living space. The two companies first launched a SYMFONISK lamp speaker in 2019, and the...
architizer.com
A 121 house // e.Re studio architects
A simple house designed to accommodate 2 senior people for their retirement & to enjoy time with their grandchildren. We created an easily digested space, mostly located on the 1st floor. Most functions must be easily accessed & not too far to reach. The area was built “not too spacious” but also “not too small” at the same time.
simphome.com
12 Small Master Bedroom Upgrades
Stick to the basics. It’s tempting to want to implement all of the new master bedroom design ideas for this year at once, but doing so will result in a chaotic environment that won’t help anyone relax. Adding a few quirky or interesting touches to your bedroom is a great way to make it feel more like your own, but don’t go crazy!
