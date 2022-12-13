ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boatingmag.com

Boating Spotlight: Scout Boats 281 XSS

Learn about the brand new 2023 Scout Boats 281 XSS as we had a look during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. We got onboard and took a peek at the 2023 Scout Boats 281 XSS during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Watch the video for all of the details and a look inside. To learn more about the Scout Boats 281 XSS including MSRP and to see their full lineup, visit Scout Boats 281 XSS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

The All-Electric Lion Dayboat

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Hodgdon Yachts in Maine is building Lion, an all-electric flagship created in partnership with Vita, the UK-based maker of electric powertrains and boats. Lion, whose name comes from lithium ion, has Vita’s V4 powertrain, which is reportedly equivalent to a 590 hp engine. Top speed is expected to be more than 35 knots. The boat also has fast DC charging, which Vita says can supercharge from 10 percent to 90 percent in less than an hour. There’s seating for eight in the cockpit, which transforms for alfresco dining. A sun pad and swim steps are abaft the cockpit. Belowdecks, there’s an enclosed stateroom, day head, and stowage for day use.
MAINE STATE
boatingmag.com

2023 Formula 270 Bowrider

Turn the wheel of Formula’s 270 Bowrider hard over at speed, and its deep 22-degree deadrise and 8-foot-6-inch-wide hull bank like an amusement park ride while never losing their tenacious grip on the water. That same deep-V also gives the boat one of the more impressive rides in poor conditions, whether you’re battling wakes in the waterway or serious chop in open water. It’s thrilling but also instills a dose of confidence in the captain and crew.
INDIANA STATE
Cruising World

2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
NEWPORT, OR
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fatherly

How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
VERMONT STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

