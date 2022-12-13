Read full article on original website
Jackson County prosecutors announce murder charges against wanted man
Prosecutors Thursday announced murder charges against a man who remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
Kansas City airport police officer injured in shooting
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after an officer was shot early Friday near Kansas City International Airport. Just before 5a.m., Kansas City police responded to report of suspicious vehicle in the long-term parking area at the airport, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchinna. The officer identified a vehicle that...
Leavenworth woman sentenced for deadly stabbing of fiancé
Eva Olisha Banks, 41, of Leavenworth, Kansas woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing death of her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes.
Deputy Chief Stacey Graves hired as next Kansas City police chief
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the hiring of Maj. Stacey Graves as the next Kansas City Police Department Chief.
Juvenile critically injured in shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Thursday night.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
Sheriff: Stolen Jeep found floating in Kansas River
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle found in submerged in a river in Douglas County. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, a person in the area of Riverfront Park, 1594 N 3rd Street in Lawrence, noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff. The caller was unsure if someone was in the vehicle.
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting
Kansas City Police were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 2 a.m. No information on the victim has been released.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Police previously called to home of Kansas City woman charged in child’s death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom remains behind bars, pending a bond review, in a case alleging abuse and neglect.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
KCMO police asking for public's help to find man wanted in double murder
Police need the public's help to find a man charged with a double murder in a south Kansas City apartment.
