Alabama State

CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
MOBILE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
AccuWeather

Powerful storms to charge across Southeastern states Wednesday

AccuWeather meteorologists say a potent cold front that produced a dangerous outbreak of tornadoes Tuesday night across parts of the South will continue to track east Wednesday and unleash more potentially damaging storms. Experts say that although the thunderstorms are expected to be past their peak intensity from 12-24 hours...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
April Killian

Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse

This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse. 
ALABAMA STATE

