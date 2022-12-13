Read full article on original website
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
Alabama Tornado Aftermath Photo Posted on Social Media is Haunting
Though far from the most tornado-prone state in the country (which is Texas, for those curious, with over 150 twisters per year), Alabama is no stranger to severe weather, either. On average, the Cotton State contends with around 40 tornadoes annually as part of what climatologists call “the new Tornado Alley.”
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states Tuesday
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Beware: New Apex Predator Could Soon Take Over Alabama Rivers
True River Monster Ahead. This is terrible news for those like me, who have an unnatural fear of getting eaten up by something in the water. The beach isn't even enjoyable since the gators started showing up in the shallows. It seems like all these nasty creatures are making their...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Metal beam in passing freight train kills Alabama train conductor
The train conductor who was killed early Tuesday morning has been identified as an Alabama man. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the train conductor as Walter James Griffin III, 43, of Hueytown, Alabama. Yates said Griffin, a Norfolk Southern train conductor in training, was killed just after...
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
Powerful storms to charge across Southeastern states Wednesday
AccuWeather meteorologists say a potent cold front that produced a dangerous outbreak of tornadoes Tuesday night across parts of the South will continue to track east Wednesday and unleash more potentially damaging storms. Experts say that although the thunderstorms are expected to be past their peak intensity from 12-24 hours...
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Deadly severe weather outbreak in South leads to nearly 4 dozen tornado reports across 4 states
A deadly severe weather outbreak that began Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday morning led to at least 47 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Georgia, and cleanup efforts were still ongoing across the region Friday.
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse
This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse.
'Monstrous Storm' May Send Tornadoes To Louisiana Again In Weeks' Time
Meteorologists are already warning that the massive storm could cause a "significant threat to lives and property."
Severe weather could bring tornadoes in the South and thunderstorms in the Northeast
A cross-country winter storm system is expected to bring severe weather conditions to the South and Northeast. Around 16 million people are at risk for a severe weather outbreak on Tuesday in the lower Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys, which will include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
