Linden Thomas Terrace opens to public during Chilly Fest celebrations
The City of Linden held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new terrace during its Chilly Fest activities this past Saturday, December 10. Linden’s Thomas Terrace is on Main Street and will serve as a new community space for the downtown area. The city plans for the space to be used for live music, food trucks, and other events and activities.
DMS seventh graders present service projects during expo
Seventh graders at Demopolis Middle School presented service projects last Friday, December 9 during a Good Characters Expo. The expo was a culmination of several weeks in the American Character Program where students learned lessons in civic responsibility, character building, financial literacy, career development, community engagement and the Great American story that helps them discover and define their role in America’s future.
