Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?
If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
Is Colorado the Smartest State in the USA?
We love competition here in Colorado. Above that, we only love one thing more: being number one! Doesn't matter what we're talking about. Ask the Rockies. Of course, we are not unique in that infatuation with being the best. Every state in the Union wants to be the best state in the Union! But, like the Highlander, there can be only one...
This Is Colorado's Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?
With so many different options around Colorado, how do you know which holiday lights attractions are actually worth it? We went down to check out Luminova at Elitch Gardens for the first time this season, and we absolutely loved it! Check out these amazing pix of what we think is the very best holiday light attraction in all of Colorado.
12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
How Healthy is Colorado?
Everyone likes to assume that they're healthy. Much like a clunker car, we like to assume everything is working fine until something from inside starts making a noise it didn't used to. It's not the most proactive health regime, but it'll do ya in a pinch, it seems. Likewise, people...
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023
Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
See 12 Unique + Often Scary Colorado Cemeteries and Memorials
The state of Colorado has a rich history and consequently, many of the state's former residents have since passed on to the next life. It's because of this that Colorado has plenty of old cemeteries. However, not all cemeteries are alike, and Colorado is home to numerous haunted, creepy, historic,...
Is It Legal To Keep Roadkill In Utah?
Have you ever hit an animal with your car, and then your first thought was “it’s supper time”?. Me neither. But for many people in this great land of ours, a dead animal is a terrible thing to waste. So exactly what are the laws in Utah when it comes to eating roadkill?
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
