Colorado State

The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?

If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
COLORADO STATE
Is Colorado the Smartest State in the USA?

We love competition here in Colorado. Above that, we only love one thing more: being number one! Doesn't matter what we're talking about. Ask the Rockies. Of course, we are not unique in that infatuation with being the best. Every state in the Union wants to be the best state in the Union! But, like the Highlander, there can be only one...
COLORADO STATE
12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
COLORADO STATE
How Healthy is Colorado?

Everyone likes to assume that they're healthy. Much like a clunker car, we like to assume everything is working fine until something from inside starts making a noise it didn't used to. It's not the most proactive health regime, but it'll do ya in a pinch, it seems. Likewise, people...
COLORADO STATE
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE
7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023

Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
COLORADO STATE
Is It Legal To Keep Roadkill In Utah?

Have you ever hit an animal with your car, and then your first thought was “it’s supper time”?. Me neither. But for many people in this great land of ours, a dead animal is a terrible thing to waste. So exactly what are the laws in Utah when it comes to eating roadkill?
UTAH STATE
Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat

More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
COLORADO STATE
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

