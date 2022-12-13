ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York Post

Trump demands election loser Kari Lake ‘be installed’ as Arizona governor

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump again rejected the result of Arizona’s gubernatorial election Monday, calling for Republican Kari Lake to be declared the winner due to a supposed “criminal voting operation.” “Massive numbers of ‘BROKEN’ voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to ‘FIX’ them made them worse,” Trump, 76, said in a Truth Social post without offering evidence. “Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election.” Trump added it was “SO OBVIOUS” that Lake, 53, should not have lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

AOC facing House ethics investigation after ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala freebie

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congressional panel confirmed Wednesday. The eight-member committee provided no details about the nature of the investigation, saying only that it had decided to extend its consideration of a matter brought to its attention on June 23 of this year, and would announce its ultimate course of action some time next year.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

By Jennifer Shutt  WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.5.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Politico asked Herschel Walker whether Republican voters in Georgia might be less motivated to vote in tomorrow’s Senate runoff election. The GOP candidate said no, adding, “[T]he House will be even so they don’t want to understand what is happening right now. You get the House, you get the committees. You get all the committees even, they just stall things within there.” For the record, Walker is running for the Senate, not the House. What’s more, the lower chamber will not be evenly split next year.
GEORGIA STATE

