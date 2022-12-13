Read full article on original website
Top House Democrat faces ethics investigation for allegedly soliciting Met Gala tickets
The House Ethics Committee announced it will pursue an investigation into Rep. Carolyn Maloney over allegations that the New York Democrat may have improperly solicited tickets to the Met Gala in 2016 and 2020.
Trump demands election loser Kari Lake ‘be installed’ as Arizona governor
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump again rejected the result of Arizona’s gubernatorial election Monday, calling for Republican Kari Lake to be declared the winner due to a supposed “criminal voting operation.” “Massive numbers of ‘BROKEN’ voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to ‘FIX’ them made them worse,” Trump, 76, said in a Truth Social post without offering evidence. “Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election.” Trump added it was “SO OBVIOUS” that Lake, 53, should not have lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s...
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Washington Examiner
Maxine Waters pays daughter more campaign money amid GOP push to ban the practice
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) paid thousands more in campaign funds to her daughter on the heels of Republicans ramping up their efforts to oppose family members of lawmakers profiting off campaigns, filings show. Waters's campaign shelled out $8,000 in September to Karen Waters, a surplus to the over $1 million...
Supreme Court hints at a narrow win for GOP in major election law dispute
Partisan legislators seek power to draw gerrymanders without judicial oversight, a case that began with North Carolina Republicans' redistricting map.
Republicans have a post-election epiphany on mail voting
There’s just one main hurdle: Donald Trump isn’t ready to drop his attack on the method.
AOC facing House Ethics Committee investigation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is facing an investigation from the House Committee on Ethics, according to a press release from the panel.
22 WSBT
Dems may have pushed Trump Republican messaging to sabotage GOP races, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A network of organizations by the name of “RINO Hunters” may have sabotaged several down-ballot Republican candidates facing competitive races during the midterms, according to the writer of a digital newsletter that tracks strategy, spending and trends in politics. Even though the groups used...
New York Post
AOC facing House ethics investigation after ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala freebie
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congressional panel confirmed Wednesday. The eight-member committee provided no details about the nature of the investigation, saying only that it had decided to extend its consideration of a matter brought to its attention on June 23 of this year, and would announce its ultimate course of action some time next year.
Two Far-Right Operatives Who Robocalled Black Voters During 2020 Election Must Register New Voters
Two right-wing operatives have been ordered to register new voters in Washington, D.C. after they pled guilty to targeting Black voters during the 2020 election, according to The New York Times. Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl admitted to scamming voters across five states by lying to them about voting by mail.
McCarthy instructs Jan. 6 committee to preserve documents ahead of GOP House takeover
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding that the Select Committee on Jan. 6 preserve documents related to its investigation into the Capitol riot.
Kyle Rittenhouse Meets With GOP House Caucus
The Kenosha shooter appeared to stoke his right-wing celebrity ambitions with a weird Capitol photo.
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
Republicans know they have a problem with relying on Election Day voting
In the wake of a poor midterm election performance that culminated Tuesday night with a loss in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, Republicans are acknowledging the perils of relying on Election Day voting. Former President Donald Trump has disparaged early voting and voting by mail, even as he cast...
U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress
By Jennifer Shutt WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress. House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.5.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Politico asked Herschel Walker whether Republican voters in Georgia might be less motivated to vote in tomorrow’s Senate runoff election. The GOP candidate said no, adding, “[T]he House will be even so they don’t want to understand what is happening right now. You get the House, you get the committees. You get all the committees even, they just stall things within there.” For the record, Walker is running for the Senate, not the House. What’s more, the lower chamber will not be evenly split next year.
Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In nearly three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of...
