Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Politico asked Herschel Walker whether Republican voters in Georgia might be less motivated to vote in tomorrow’s Senate runoff election. The GOP candidate said no, adding, “[T]he House will be even so they don’t want to understand what is happening right now. You get the House, you get the committees. You get all the committees even, they just stall things within there.” For the record, Walker is running for the Senate, not the House. What’s more, the lower chamber will not be evenly split next year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO