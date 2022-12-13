FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky has reached another production milestone by filling its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. Previous milestones took an average of 12 years to achieve, but the eighth millionth barrel comes just four years after the seventh millionth barrel was filled, the distillery said Thursday. The accelerated pace is due to the $1.2 billion expansion efforts at the distillery.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO