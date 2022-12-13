Read full article on original website
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque by the ACLU and...
Florida commuters to get toll relief in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, and not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. December 7, 2022. Editorial: It’s too early for a Capitol rioter to run for office again. Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.
Seven-year prison sentence ordered for third man convicted of aiding leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Seven-year prison sentence ordered for third man convicted of aiding leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That's according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
New Hampshire restarts COVID wastewater surveillance program
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in communities across New Hampshire has been started by the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The program will collect data to help track trends in changing levels of the virus over time, and potentially provide...
Task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General. The cabinet doesn't have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected, the...
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news...
Editorial Roundup: New York
Auburn Citizen. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Keep strengthening the right to vote in New York state. New York has made another positive change to protect the rights of voters. The so-called “wrong church” law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, means that votes will now be counted even if voters...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
US Drought Monitor: California storms bring some improvement
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a...
Buffalo Trace Distillery reaches new production milestone
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky has reached another production milestone by filling its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. Previous milestones took an average of 12 years to achieve, but the eighth millionth barrel comes just four years after the seventh millionth barrel was filled, the distillery said Thursday. The accelerated pace is due to the $1.2 billion expansion efforts at the distillery.
