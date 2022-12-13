ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

S.C. status as first voting state in doubt, N.C. in play

This conversation comes as sources say some high-ranking Democrats are proposing alternatives to the first stop in their presidential primary. S.C. status as first voting state in doubt, N.C. …. This conversation comes as sources say some high-ranking Democrats are proposing alternatives to the first stop in their presidential primary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Officials Denounce Violence Against LGBTQ+ Community

More than 125 elected officials and organizations in North Carolina recently crafted and signed an open letter denouncing violence and hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Just this year, there have been more than one dozen attacks against drag artists and drag performances in the state — as well as...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community

LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences

On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy