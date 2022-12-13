Read full article on original website
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
Cooper: NC General Assembly will ‘eventually’ reach Medicaid agreement
The Senate passed a bill 44-2 in June to expand Medicaid and make a variety of other reforms that Republicans said are aimed at improving healthcare access, including law dealing with hospital competition.
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
WTVC
Georgia Secretary of State calls on lawmakers to end general election runoffs
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia's Secretary of State is calling on the General Assembly to end runoffs in the general election. In a media release Wednesday, Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia's lawmakers to consider alternatives to runoffs when they convene in January. “Georgia is one of the only...
Cuomo steps down as NC Democratic Party executive director
RALEIGH, N.C. — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director's post. In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election. At the...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
WLOS.com
Asheville police or councilmember Kim Roney -- the debate heats up at council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. Members of the newly formed Asheville Coalition for Public Safety were there to voice their support for the Asheville Police Department, but there were many others who did not feel the same. The room was...
qcnews.com
S.C. status as first voting state in doubt, N.C. in play
This conversation comes as sources say some high-ranking Democrats are proposing alternatives to the first stop in their presidential primary. S.C. status as first voting state in doubt, N.C. …. This conversation comes as sources say some high-ranking Democrats are proposing alternatives to the first stop in their presidential primary.
chapelboro.com
Local Officials Denounce Violence Against LGBTQ+ Community
More than 125 elected officials and organizations in North Carolina recently crafted and signed an open letter denouncing violence and hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Just this year, there have been more than one dozen attacks against drag artists and drag performances in the state — as well as...
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
newsfromthestates.com
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
North Carolina protestors call on Gov. Cooper to abolish state’s death penalty
QUEEN CITY NEWS — Protestors in Raleigh on Saturday called for an end to the death penalty in North Carolina. More than 100 people took to the streets demanding action from Gov. Roy Cooper. Organizers want an end to the death penalty and are asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death sentences. […]
Oconee County woman facing fraud and other charges
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested Chanda L. (Maiden name Whitmire) Sargent, 43 years old, of Salem.
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
WTVC
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
WTVC
Report: Inadequate child care costs could cost Tennessee billions, including Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inadequate child care costs could be costing Tennessee billions of dollars, according to a report by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education. In Hamilton county alone it's costing millions. Read the report for Hamilton County:. Regional Hamilton 2022 TQEE Child Care Study by WTVC on Scribd.
