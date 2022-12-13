ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
virginiamercury.com

Va. Beach Mass Shooting Commission dysfunction and more Va. headlines

• Virginia State Police remained silent after a private investigator who previously worked in law enforcement came forward with documents suggesting the agency hadn’t been forthcoming about the hiring process for Austin Lee Edwards, the former state trooper who killed three people in California last month. Edwards was admitted to the State Police training academy despite a prior mental health episode.—WTVR.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …. Chesapeake Police to give turkeys instead of tickets …. WAVY News 10. Husband of missing Newport News woman to appear in …. Outer Banks...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder of deputies in Accomack

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/accomack-county/18-year-old-arrested-accused-of-attempted-murder-of-deputies-in-accomack/. 18-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/accomack-county/18-year-old-arrested-accused-of-attempted-murder-of-deputies-in-accomack/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as monetary...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

All clear after Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the court system would remain closed for the remainder of the day to the public.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

