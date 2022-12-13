ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Amid surplus, Hogan pitches budget plan to incoming governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making preliminary budget recommendations to incoming Gov.-elect Wes Moore at a time when the state has a big budget surplus. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, outlined highlights in his budget proposal Thursday to the incoming Democratic governor. The state has roughly...
Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Deliver Morgan State Fall Commencement Address

(Baltimore, MD) -- Wes Moore, Governor-elect of Maryland, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 9th Fall Commencement Exercises at Morgan State University. Maryland's first Black governor, is expected to deliver a message of inspiration and perseverance about 500 students, faculty, staff, parents, and guests on Friday, December 16.
Maryland Braces For Icy Weather

(Baltimore, MD) -- Maryland is bracing for a big ice storm. Patchy ice is in the forecast in Baltimore this evening through late Thursday night, with slicker conditions further north and west. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Garrett and Allegany counties. The western part of the state is...
