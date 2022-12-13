Read full article on original website
Scientists Found 168 More Ancient Figures Etched Into the Peruvian Desert
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Nazca Desert in Peru is decorated with hundreds of mysterious figures, called geoglyphs, that were etched into the soil by the Indigenous peoples who lived in this area between 2,500 and 1,500 years ago. The ancient...
Ancient ‘cooked bone mystery’ that’s 300 million years old finally solved by scientists
SCIENTISTS may have finally solved the mystery behind a collection of ancient, mangled bones found in Ireland, new research has shown. The bones were uncovered in a coal seam known as the "Jarrow Assemblage" in County Kilkenny, southern Ireland, in 1866. Believed to be around 300 million years old, the...
Recently Discovered Fossil Site Reveals that Giant Arthropods May Have Ruled the Depths 470 Million Years Ago
Giant arthropods, cousins of contemporary species like shrimp, insects, and spiders, may have controlled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to findings at a new fossil site in Morocco. Numerous giant "free-swimming" arthropods are documented in the earliest evidence from the Taichoute site, which was formerly underwater but is...
Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth
Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
Search Team Finds Wreck of Ship Believed to Carry Millions Worth of Gold
A private team of explorers has finally found the wreck of the SS Pacific—a paddlewheel steamer believed to be carrying around 200 pounds of gold when it sank in the Strait of Juan de Fuca in 1875. The lost vessel was struck by another ship and of the estimated 275-400 people on board the Pacific, all but two drowned or died of hypothermia before they could be rescued. Treasure hunters have searched for the Pacific for decades in the hopes of retrieving its valuable cargo, which could now be worth millions of dollars. Now Seattle-based businessmen Jeff Hummel and Matt McCauley say their company, Rockfish Inc., has located the wreck nearly 150 years after it sank to the deep. The search team now plans to recover historical items from the Pacific and display them in a Seattle museum. They also intend to contact living descendents of the ship’s crew and passengers who may be entitled to some of the artifacts.Read it at Maritime Executive
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Megalodon Tooth Covered in Bite Marks Discovered Off Florida Coast
"Part of its root was sticking up a bit and I pulled it up," a diver said. "Later on the boat, I realized it was bite marks."
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
5,000-year-old 'bog body' found in Denmark may be a human sacrifice victim
The bones of a possible ancient human sacrifice victim have been found in a bog in Denmark.
What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character
Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
Giant 'Gate to Hell' Crater Opens Up in Russian Town
Footage of the incident shows a house teetering on the edge of the 100-foot-wide crater.
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis
A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
Ancient Egyptian 'masterpiece' is so realistic, researchers identified the exact bird species it depicts
An ancient Egyptian painting is so detailed, researchers can determine which species of birds were featured in it.
Unearthing Hidden Family Secrets: Tracing the Lineage of a Centuries-Old Grand-Mummy
History is replete with examples of lethal medical interventions, such as inhaling mercury vapors to treat syphilis.1 While widely prescribed in the 1700s, this treatment fell out of vogue when scientists discovered that mercury causes heavy metal toxicity. In a study published in Forensic Science International: Genetics, a multidisciplinary research team used historical archives, genealogical tracing, and advanced genomic sequencing to identify a Swiss mummy who likely succumbed to mercury poisoning in the 1700s.2.
Experimental Inflatable Space Station Segment Explodes Violently
Space startup Sierra Space intentionally blew up a prototype inflatable space station module to see how much punishment it can take once it's orbiting the Earth, Space.com reports. The "ultimate burst pressure test" (UBP) took place last month and resulted in an early, scaled-down prototype of the Large Integrated Flexible...
