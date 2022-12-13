ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Found 168 More Ancient Figures Etched Into the Peruvian Desert

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Nazca Desert in Peru is decorated with hundreds of mysterious figures, called geoglyphs, that were etched into the soil by the Indigenous peoples who lived in this area between 2,500 and 1,500 years ago. The ancient...
Bridget Mulroy

Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth

Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.
TheDailyBeast

Search Team Finds Wreck of Ship Believed to Carry Millions Worth of Gold

A private team of explorers has finally found the wreck of the SS Pacific—a paddlewheel steamer believed to be carrying around 200 pounds of gold when it sank in the Strait of Juan de Fuca in 1875. The lost vessel was struck by another ship and of the estimated 275-400 people on board the Pacific, all but two drowned or died of hypothermia before they could be rescued. Treasure hunters have searched for the Pacific for decades in the hopes of retrieving its valuable cargo, which could now be worth millions of dollars. Now Seattle-based businessmen Jeff Hummel and Matt McCauley say their company, Rockfish Inc., has located the wreck nearly 150 years after it sank to the deep. The search team now plans to recover historical items from the Pacific and display them in a Seattle museum. They also intend to contact living descendents of the ship’s crew and passengers who may be entitled to some of the artifacts.Read it at Maritime Executive
Mozelle Martin

History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?

The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Daily Mail

What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character

Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
Daily Mail

Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father

A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
ARTnews

Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
Scientist

Unearthing Hidden Family Secrets: Tracing the Lineage of a Centuries-Old Grand-Mummy

History is replete with examples of lethal medical interventions, such as inhaling mercury vapors to treat syphilis.1 While widely prescribed in the 1700s, this treatment fell out of vogue when scientists discovered that mercury causes heavy metal toxicity. In a study published in Forensic Science International: Genetics, a multidisciplinary research team used historical archives, genealogical tracing, and advanced genomic sequencing to identify a Swiss mummy who likely succumbed to mercury poisoning in the 1700s.2.
Futurism

Experimental Inflatable Space Station Segment Explodes Violently

Space startup Sierra Space intentionally blew up a prototype inflatable space station module to see how much punishment it can take once it's orbiting the Earth, Space.com reports. The "ultimate burst pressure test" (UBP) took place last month and resulted in an early, scaled-down prototype of the Large Integrated Flexible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy