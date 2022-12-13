Hastings resident Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Village Senior Center or Good Samaritan Village Diner. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Doris’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO