News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 12-15
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Joel Magee Toy Scout, CASA of South Central NE, Homestead of Hastings, and Bert’s Pharmacy. For sale: Loveseat $100, Horse Collar $25, Stereo $50, 402-519-0332. Looking for: Cassettes, 308-370-9288. Estate Sale: 1318 N Minnesota in Hastings, Saturday from 9...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino weeks away from opening
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
1011now.com
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over 24 hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
Kearney Hub
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last 37 years, Pamela Ehlers has been serving up delicious breakfasts, fried chicken, and more at ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’ in Grand Island. Now she’s hanging up the apron and retiring. “I’ve been thinking about it for a year...
News Channel Nebraska
'Densel’s Dream' is now a reality
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- "Densel’s Dream" is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard in Grand Island. Densel Rasmussen, who passed away in 2017, always thought that the location was great for public art.
KSNB Local4
Texas cop recommended as new Grand Island police chief
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Mayor Roger Steele is recommending a Texas policeman to take over as Grand Island police chief. In a memo to the city council, Steele recommended Jarrell, TX, Police Chief Kevin Denney to take over after current chief Robert Falldorf retires from the Grand Island force next month. If the council approves Denney at next Tuesday’s meeting, he would start January 16, 2023, at a salary of $156,138.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
klkntv.com
13-year-old in car with alcohol and drugs tried to outrun Nebraska officers, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested three teens on Monday after finding a vehicle full of alcohol and drugs. This began near West Fourth Street and North Broadwell Avenue around noon. An officer says they saw a vehicle lose control and spin out...
News Channel Nebraska
Doris Elaine Breckner
Hastings resident Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Village Senior Center or Good Samaritan Village Diner. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Doris’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police find drugs following teen traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police took three teens into custody and referred another after a traffic stop Monday. The incident happened round noon when GIPD observed a vehicle lose control and spin out near 4th and Broadwell where a short vehicle pursuit then ensured. Eventually the car...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
News Channel Nebraska
Lynn grateful for time at UNK, says resources pulled him to West Texas A&M
KEARNEY, Neb. — Before Josh Lynn arrived, Nebraska-Kearney’s football program was in a bad spot. The Lopers won just one game over two seasons. Over his five non-COVID seasons, Lynn tallied 33 wins and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. Now, he’s departing to be the head coach at West Texas A&M.
