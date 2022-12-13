ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
NJ.com

Today’s mortgage rates for December 8, 2022

Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
CNET

CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slide

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates recede over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool an overheating economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually affect mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
The Week

How to choose the right mortgage for you

The homebuying process requires a lot of decision making, and one of the most important choices you'll make along the way is which mortgage is right for your needs. Picking a mortgage requires actually knowing your different options, and what to look out for. Here are some key questions to ask when it comes to selecting your home loan:  What kind of mortgage do you want? First thing's first: What type of mortgage makes sense for your situation? As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains, your mortgage type affects the size of your down payment, the amount of money you're eligible...
Sharee B.

Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater

Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.

