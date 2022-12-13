Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
IGN
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Wiki Guide
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a generally faithful remaster of the original 2008 PSP game. This guide serves well both for the original and for the Crisis Core remaster that was released in December, 2022. There are some changes between the two, which you can find here: Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core.
IGN
High on Life Is a Blast – Unlocked 574
High on Life has arrived, and it closes out Xbox Game Pass's 2022 on a high note! We rave about Justin Roiland's comedy-FPS and discuss what we love about it. Plus: we share our frustration about Xbox's no-show at The Game Awards last week, and why we feel like it was the straw that broke the camel's back for many Xbox fans.
IGN
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Veyle is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A strange and mysterious girl, she appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and defeats them with magic - but her motives are unknown, and seems to be searching for someone.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. The new series, which premieres in 2023 following Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, will instead star dual protagonists named Liko and Roy (in the Japanese version). We'll also see featured the three Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
IGN
The PS5 Console God of War Bundle Is In Stock Right Now at Dell and Walmart
The PlayStation 5 console is, thankfully, getting a little easier to find this holiday season. It's still sold out at most places, but not all. Both Dell and Walmart have the PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock right now. There's no queue or invitations to wait for. No guarantees that they'll stay in stock for much longer.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Idis Sinkhole - Legendary Chest-U 1
This Legendary Chest is found within Idi’s Sinkhole and while it’s visible early on, it requires the absolute longest path in the cave to reach. So, please pay attention!. This Legendary Chest is untracked and is not required for 100% completion. Contains: Companion Accessory - Runic Potency. To...
IGN
Helgrind - Soulblossom
The Soulblossom flower is located in Helheim’s Hel’s Perch area at the end of the level, although it’s technically closer to Shipyard of the Fallen and Helgrind. Either way, you cannot access it until you’ve resolved the situation with Garm. Soulblossom - Helheim. Location: Helheim -...
IGN
Ironwood - Legendary Chest-U 1
This Legendary Chest is found under the canopy of large chain mail (visible on the map as large cyan rings). At a certain point, you’ll use Sonic Arrows to lower a grapple point, use it to cross a gap, then turn right and use another grapple point. After doing so, you’ll see some Nightmares floating up ahead. Kill them, then open up the Legendary Chest on the right.
IGN
Port Asyton 3
The mission starts right away here so make sure to put all your units back in with Denam before deploying. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Ice Charm) Bonus Objective 3:...
Wayfinder interview – Darksiders with MMO aspirations
Several months back, Airship Syndicate teased a new game codenamed Project Skylight. Tonight at The Game Awards, Airship Syndicate – known for Darksiders Genesis and the recent Ruined King: A League of Legends Story alongside Warframe developer Digital Extremes – has revealed the project’s final name: Wayfinder.
IGN
Hideo Kojima Shares Death Stranding 2 Poster Celebrating Kojima Productions' 7th Anniversary
Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has shared a new poster for Death Stranding 2 and a special thank you message to celebrate Kojima Productions' 7th anniversary. Shared on the studio's Twitter page (below), the celebrations kicked off with a tour of Kojima Productions' fancy new offices in Tokyo before Kojima himself appeared to tease a little more about his upcoming projects.
IGN
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
IGN
Xeod Moors 4
Visit the shop and pick up some recipes so you can craft to improve your exisiting gear, then move along to the next location. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Experience...
Comments / 0