Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon.
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
fox29.com
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
‘I thought we were going to die for sure’: Tornado survivor shares aftermath. In Keithville, Louisiana, an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph managed to decimate homes around Linda Barry as she huddled under a mattress, reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort. (Credit: Linda Barry via FOX Weather)
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday.
Louisiana man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana man was arrested after police say he assaulted a person who he claims poisoned his clothes. Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at […]
Vehicle engulfed in flames after striking tree in Louisiana; driver dies
CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 565. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old George L. Henry. According to officials, Henry’s 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 565 when the car exited the roadway, striking […]
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Tammany Parish (St.Tammany Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in St.Tammany Parish on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 190 and Hoover Drive. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stated that A car struck a school bus.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
One dead after "struggle" in St. Mary Parish deliberation room
State Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that happened at the courthouse; troopers say one man who was in custody is now dead
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
WDSU
Coast Guard rescues three from helicopter crash off Louisiana coast
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The United States Coast Guard responded to a helicopter crash off the coast of Louisiana Thursday morning. The helicopter crashed 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay, according to a news release issued by the Coast Guard. Three people were rescued from a life raft after...
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
1 dead, several injured, thousands without power, homes damaged as tornadoes sweep through
NEW ORLEANS — A large area of disturbed weather blasted through southeast Louisiana, spawning tornadoes and leaving at least one person dead, tens of thousands without power and hundreds of buildings with damage, primarily on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish.
