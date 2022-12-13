ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy