1 seriously injured in 8-car crash amid slick conditions, Elgin fire officials say
There were 4 vehicles involved in an initial crash Thursday night, then 4 more crashed into the mess, fire officials said.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man
An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
WAND TV
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash
(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police
Police said the 58-year-old woman hit a vehicle that had hit a deer last month.
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night. Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people. Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.
Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Bradley firefighter credited with saving submerged driver’s life
CRETE, Ill. — A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving a driver’s life Wednesday after they were submerged in a pond. At around 12:55 p.m., firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home on Dixie Highway when he was notified of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Village Woods and I-394.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CBS News
School bus driver arrested for drunk driving in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus driver was arrested for drunk driving in north suburban Gurnee on Wednesday, after crashing into a mail box while driving students from a school in nearby Grayslake. Gurnee police said 36-year-old Ryan Vanheirseele was driving students from St. Gilbert's School when he crashed the...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
