Steelers DL Chris Wormley to have knee surgery, OUT vs Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t specify a timeline in his Tuesday press conference but the knee injury defensive tackle Chris Wormley suffered Sunday will require surgery and he is out this week.

Losing Wormley weakens an already very weak unit. The Steelers defensive front got pushed around last week against the Baltimore Ravens and without Wormley it just makes a big problem even bigger.

For the season, Wormley has appeared in 13 games with one start. Statistically, Wormley is way off from the seven sacks he had last season but he has remained a key rotational player along the defensive line.

With Wormley out, look for Isaiahh Loudermilk to be active again this week as well as a heavier workload for guys like DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams.