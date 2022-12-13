Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Driver shoots himself during encounter with Gonzales police officer after crash, sheriff says
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver who flipped a sportscar shot himself while being questioned by a Gonzales police officer after a crash, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Police say it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The sheriff identified...
wbrz.com
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway
GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a...
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for alleged thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges. Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators. Detectives said Gomez has...
WAFB.com
Grand jury in Union Parish has indicted 5 law enforcement officers in connection with the death of Ronald Greene
Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning headlines. The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. YOUR HEALTH: Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster. Updated: 3 hours ago. From sticking a landing with a broken ankle...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
theadvocate.com
Another deadly shooting at FairBridge Inn Express leaves 1 dead, Baton Rouge police say
A shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express left one person dead Wednesday morning in the second killing to occur at the hotel in as many months, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the business’s 11314 Boardwalk Drive location shortly after 11 a.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
Video Shows Massive Tornado in New Iberia as Authorities Respond to Damage, Trapped Individuals
Multiple videos show a massive tornado tearing through New Iberia as extensive damage and trapped individuals have been reported. A video posted to Twitter by Lance Blocker via News 15 meteorologist Adam Olivier shows scary footage of a "large and destructive tornado" that reportedly crossed Hwy 90 and moved toward Admiral Doyle Drive.
Trial for woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend nears end
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial into Meshell Hale is nearly over after prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Thursday morning, Dec. 15. Meshelle Hale is suspected of using Barium Acetate to poison her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who she referred to as her husband in 2015. She’s also suspected of killing her late husband Arthur Noflin, who died in 2016. This trial is focusing on Skipper who lived in East Baton Rouge Parish.
BRPD investigating deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge, man identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department Homicide division are investigating a deadly shooting at a hotel off of Sherwood Forest that killed a man. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 11:03 a.m. in the 11000 block of Boardwalk Drive, which is near South...
Lafayette grand jury hands up murder indictments
Four people were indicted in four separate slayings on Wednesday, according to records from the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
brproud.com
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene will gather in Baton Rouge ahead of a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for State Police troopers involved in Greene’s death. Attorney Ron Haley said the decision will be a “pivotal moment” in the...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted for a murder in the 90s could soon be set free. Johnnie Dixon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Dana Cox Dixon, in the parking lot of Southdowns Lounge in Baton Rouge in 1991. At a hearing a few weeks ago,...
brproud.com
Teenager accused of stealing gun and car from home in Assumption Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 16-year-old is in custody in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on Friday, December 9. A verified complaint was filed against the male juvenile after an investigation into a reported theft. The...
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
wbrz.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
