Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway

GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for alleged thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges. Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators. Detectives said Gomez has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Trial for woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend nears end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial into Meshell Hale is nearly over after prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Thursday morning, Dec. 15. Meshelle Hale is suspected of using Barium Acetate to poison her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who she referred to as her husband in 2015. She’s also suspected of killing her late husband Arthur Noflin, who died in 2016. This trial is focusing on Skipper who lived in East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA

