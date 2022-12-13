Byrider Springfield received the used car dealership’s President’s Award as the No. 1 nationally ranked store in the system, and co-owner Russ Larson, of Iowa, was named Franchisee of the Year in the category for four locations or more. The local shop has won the President’s Award five times, and Larson, who has ownership in the Springfield, Joplin and Columbia dealerships, has been Franchisee of the Year 14 times in the past 15 years.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO