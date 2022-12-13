Read full article on original website
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
Springfield Business Journal
Missouri DESE requests statewide teacher pay raises
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is seeking statewide teacher pay raises. The current annual minimum salary is $25,000. DESE is wanting to increase that to $38,000. DESE is asking the General Assembly to use some of the state's billion-dollar surplus on the initiative.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve adopted the approach, which proponents […] The post Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
KFVS12
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane...
KMZU
Missouri has received nearly $12 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. The reports since June 2020 examine Missouri government's distribution and spending of funding...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.65 billion received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Springfield Business Journal
Newsmakers: Dec. 12-18, 2022
Byrider Springfield received the used car dealership’s President’s Award as the No. 1 nationally ranked store in the system, and co-owner Russ Larson, of Iowa, was named Franchisee of the Year in the category for four locations or more. The local shop has won the President’s Award five times, and Larson, who has ownership in the Springfield, Joplin and Columbia dealerships, has been Franchisee of the Year 14 times in the past 15 years.
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
kcur.org
Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rule as critics warn of ‘slippery slope’
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing back against heavy criticism over a proposed set of regulations that would threaten state funding for libraries over "inappropriate" materials for minors. The period for public comment on those rules closes Thursday, Dec.15. “People can say what they want. I thought we'd...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
How you can help bring better internet to Missouri
Missouri residents, officials, and leaders have the chance to help improve high-speed internet access in their area during an upcoming virtual video call with the state's Office of Broadband Development (OBD).
krcu.org
Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic
A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021. The...
Springfield Business Journal
Missouri unemployment rate ticks up
Missouri's unemployment rate ticked up in November. Last month, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 2.7%, up from 2.6% in October, according to a news release from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The state's nonfarm payroll ranks increased by 8,200 jobs in November compared with October. Industries with...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year
Thanks to incentives enabled by Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, 16 businesses announced plans to move to or expand operations in Missouri in 2022, bringing with them more than $450 million in capital investment and ... Read More » The post Ameren Missouri Smart Energy Plan incentives spur $450M in business capital investment this year appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
