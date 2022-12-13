Read full article on original website
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.
iheart.com
Suspect Surrenders In Shooting Spree That Killed 2 in The LES
Authorities in New York say a shooting spree ended when the suspect turned himself in to police. The NYPD says it had been looking for 28-year-old Sundance Oliver, who is currently on parole for robbery. Cops say he shot three people within a few hours, killing two of them. Investigators...
2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Walmart died in federal custody after being 'found unresponsive' in his cell, officials say
Mississippi police arrested Cory Patterson in September for stealing a plane, saying he threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart before crash landing.
WLBT
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing ole miss student is now out on bond. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department confirms to us that Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. Herrington was given a...
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Gonzalo Lopez's escape from prison bus aided by staffing shortages and security lapses, TDCJ finds
For the first time, officials are offering a glimpse inside the prison bus that failed to keep inmate Gonzalo Lopez held before he managed to escape.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
Atatiana Jefferson's family seeks 'accountability' as former officer stands trial in her fatal shooting
NEW YORK — The family of a Black woman who was fatally shot in her home by a former Fort Worth, Texas, police officer in 2019 said they've been waiting for justice for over three years. Atatiana Jefferson's sister Ashley Carr said it's "surreal" to finally see the case...
Man attempting U-turn fatally shoots himself in groin
A 35-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin while attempting to make a U-turn in North Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, according to reports.
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel
Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
Latest On Hospitalized Walmart Shooting Victims
Chesapeake officials provided an update on the victims injured during a mass shooting at a local Walmart.
