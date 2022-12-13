ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect Surrenders In Shooting Spree That Killed 2 in The LES

Authorities in New York say a shooting spree ended when the suspect turned himself in to police. The NYPD says it had been looking for 28-year-old Sundance Oliver, who is currently on parole for robbery. Cops say he shot three people within a few hours, killing two of them. Investigators...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
rolling out

Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting

On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
The Independent

Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond

The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
OXFORD, MS
Times of San Diego

Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel

Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

