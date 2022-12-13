Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
What Is Nochebuena? What You Should Know About the Christmas Eve Celebration
Without a doubt, the month of December takes the cake when it comes to the number of celebrations people can participate in. This time of year marks the transition from fall to winter and from one year to the next, which is the best time to consume lots of delicious foods and drinks. For many Latinx and Filipinx people around the world, December also means it’s time to prepare for Nochebuena.
therecipecritic.com
Bunuelos Recipe
If you’ve never tried buñuelos before, meet your new obsession. They are a disc-shaped fritter commonly found in Spain, Mexico and Colombia! Their texture is similar to a scone but with a light, crispy shell. They’ve been around since the second century B.C. so you know they’ve got to be good, passed down from generation to generation. Buñuelos are a popular street food around Christmastime. With this recipe you can join in on the fun and enjoy some in the comfort of your kitchen. No vacation needed!
12tomatoes.com
Texas Tamale Pie
For a long time, Tamale Pie was something I only had one experience ever eating, while visiting my grandparents’ ranch. It wasn’t something my mom ever made so I hadn’t had it before and I didn’t have it again for many years, but it is something I ended up thinking about pretty darn often. See, it was delicious. I think my grandma used a box of Jiffy for the topping and the zesty, meaty red filling bubbled around the edges underneath it. It was hearty, a little sweet, so comforting, and I was hooked from the first bite. So naturally, now that I make my own dinners in my own kitchen, it’s something I turn to often and this Texas Tamale Pie is my favorite way to go about it.
restaurant-hospitality.com
The emergence of Birria
Birria, a Mexican slow-cooked soup originating from the state of Jalisco, is traditionally made of goat meat and a mix of spices including adobo, garlic, and cumin. Birria has taken off as a specialty dish stemming from consumers’ already well-established love of Mexican food that fills the desire for both comforting and innovative menu items. The dish is most often prepared with beef on U.S. menus and is typically served in the form of tacos with rich consomme on the side for dipping.
The poinsettia’s forgotten history
A curious U.S. ambassador and the American family who patented poinsettia varieties are behind the holiday ubiquity of a plant that originated in Mexico. Why it matters: The poinsettia, which blooms for only a couple of weeks in November and December, is one of the best-selling flowers worldwide. It’s especially popular in the U.S, where the market was worth an estimated $153 million in 2020.
