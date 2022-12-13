ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick

Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Report: Broncos Snag WR Freddie Swain Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad

In a corresponding 53-man roster move after placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday. The team also executed two practice squad transactions as guard Netane Muti defected to the Las...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Examining the Real Culprit in Broncos' Sustained Injury Woes

Over the recent years, the Denver Broncos have dealt with many injuries, with 2022 featuring an extremely high number. That elephant in the room is worth scrutinizing, as well as the specifics of Denver's bad injury luck. Who's to blame for the Broncos' injury epidemic? The Broncos are poised to...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
DENVER, CO

