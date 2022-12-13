Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
1 person shot in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
Kilgore police identify officer involved in fatal shooting at Longview ER; grand jury declines to indict officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department says an officer who was involved in a fatal shooting at a Longview-area emergency room in late November has been no-billed by a grand jury. According to the KPD, just before 9 p.m., on Sunday, November 27, Sgt. Joshua Vercher was working...
Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after 40 years of service
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After more than four decades of service to the people of Smith County, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. For his retirement party on Thursday, Skeen was surrounded by the people he’s been around since 1971. That’s when he first started to work for the county as an assistant district attorney. […]
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
KLTV
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
Palestine man wanted by sheriff’s office, accused of striking girlfriend with rifle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is wanted by officials for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a rifle and threatening both her and her mother. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Draven Ray Starr, 25, was issued after deputies responded to an assault complaint on Monday […]
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
Intersection of W. Marshall Ave., N. Spur 63 in Longview blocked due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are asking drivers to avoid a busy intersection following a major crash. According to officials, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Marshall Ave. and N. Spur 63 just before 7 a.m. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will...
Pedestrian killed after being struck on Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A person has died after being struck by a car in the 900 block of South Bolton in Jacksonville. According to police, an investigation at the scene determined that a car had pulled over to the side of the road Friday morning and the driver left their car. Officials said the […]
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
KLTV
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
KLTV
Storm rips roof off Harrison County house
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County residents are picking up after a storm hit Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Fire Marshal said there were about eight homes damaged. A two-story home in the 5600 block of FM 9 between Waskom and Elysian Fields had its roof torn off. Ralph...
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0