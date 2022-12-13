ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 person shot in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
FLINT, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Storm rips roof off Harrison County house

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County residents are picking up after a storm hit Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Fire Marshal said there were about eight homes damaged. A two-story home in the 5600 block of FM 9 between Waskom and Elysian Fields had its roof torn off. Ralph...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
