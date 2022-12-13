ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill

By John Hanna
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O04JW_0jhCDISA00

The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy has recovered 2,163 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

The EPA also said the company has recovered 435 barrels from the ruptured pipeline, to bring the total amount of oil and water recovered to 2,598 barrels, a figure also released by the company. Each barrel is enough to fill a household bathtub, and the total spill was 588,000 gallons.

Last week's rupture in Kansas forced the company to shut down the Keystone system, and it hasn't said when it will come back online. It is using trucks with what essentially are large wet vacuums to suck out the oil. The company said Thursday evening that the trucks are operating around the clock.

“Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site,” the company said in a statement.

The company used booms, or barriers, to contain the oil in the creek and also built an earthen dam to prevent it from moving into larger waterways. The EPA said the company built a second earthen dam to helps support the first.

It was the biggest onshore spill since a Tesoro Corp. pipeline rupture in North Dakota leaked 20,600 barrels in September 2013, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. The agency's data also said it was the largest spill on the Keystone system since it began operating in 2010 and bigger than 22 previous spills on the system combined.

The spill prompted the U.S. Department of Transportation's pipeline safety arm to order TC Energy to take corrective action.

It said the company must reduce the operating pressure by 20% inside the 96-mile (155-kilometer) segment running from Steele City, Nebraska, south to Hope, Kansas. It also said the company cannot restart operations in that segment without the permission of the pipeline safety regulators.

The company also must identify the root cause of the spill and submit a plan for finding similar problems elsewhere and conducting additional tests by early March.

Bill Caram, executive director of the advocacy Pipeline Safety Trust, said much of the order is standard “boilerplate,” and it would be possible for TC Energy to get the 96-mile segment back online once it does a repair.

“They need to excavate the pipe in such a way that it's preserved just for the investigation, for that root-cause analysis, and that takes probably the most time,” Caram said. “But the actual repair can be pretty quick.”

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the Keystone system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Critics also argued that using crude from western Canada’s oil sands would worsen climate change, and President Joe Biden’s cancelation of a U.S. permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Comments / 6

Related
Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
The Independent

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company said in a news release that the pipeline segment where the spill occurred had been “isolated” and that the company was using booms, or barriers, to keep the spilled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Washington Examiner

Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas to rank among largest in US this decade

A leak along the Keystone oil pipeline discovered in Kansas this week is poised to be one of the largest onshore crude disasters of the decade and could threaten oil deliveries to the United States at a time when markets have already been strained. Pipeline operators were forced to order...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial

The operator of Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant says it plans to switch to a different waste handling method to comply with a federal order to stop using an on-site coal ash pond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month denied a request by the James M. Gavin Power Plant for extra time to comply […] The post Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado company at center of Supreme Court case

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again weighing in on a case from Colorado, pitting the rights of business owners against LGBTQ+ rights. A Colorado website designer says that creating websites for same-sex weddings would go against her religious beliefs.Oral arguments took place Monday. Wearing a pink coat, Lorie Smith of Littleton emerged from the Supreme Court to cheers from her supporters.She told them, "My home state of Colorado made it clear I'm not welcome in that state and Colorado is trying to force me to create unique artwork to promote ideas in a system contrary to my faith in...
COLORADO STATE
insideevs.com

Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis

Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
PORTLAND, OR
freightwaves.com

Trucking braces for new heavy-duty engine emission standards

The Biden administration will soon issue new tailpipe emissions standards for trucks that most truckers — from single owner-operators to owners of large fleets — warn could place heavy cost burdens onto the U.S. economy as a recession already looms. As proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok in 2023

Governor Abbott bans TikTokPhoto byUnsplash Photo by Solen FeyissaonUnsplash. You may have heard about the app TikTok but if you work for the Texas government, you are banned from using it according to Governor Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

USA Loses Rigs

The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
The Independent

The Independent

979K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy