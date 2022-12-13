Read full article on original website
Related
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pittie Falls Asleep On His Foster Mom’s Hand After Being Rescued | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Hidden camera catches guy abandoning the sweetest pittie — and that's how the happiest story ever starts!. For more of Trap, you can follow his story on Instagram: http://thedo.do/mrbonesandco. To help Mr. Bones and Co. save more dogs like Trap, visit: http://thedo.do/mrbones. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
KPVI Newschannel 6
These Two Baby Goats Are Best Friends | The Dodo
Huck and Shirley do everything together, including playing around with their dad!. To help this sanctuary save more animals like Huck and Shirley, you can support Ima Survivor Sanctuary: http://thedo.do/imasurvivor. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Couple Saves 200 Animals And Travels The World To Save More | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue
Couple who dedicates all of their free time rescuing dogs decides to travel the world to save even more ✈️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Old Matted Stray Dog Gets A Haircut And Turns Out To Be A Puppy | The Dodo
Follow along with Panda on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pandathepupper. Check out Annenberg Pet Space's amazing work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/AnnenbergPetSpace and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Annenbergpetspace. Keep up with Mario on Instagram: https://thedo.do/theladogstylist. Special thanks to Rita Earl Photography, check out her work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ritaearlphotography.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
a-z-animals.com
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Obsession with 'Her Kitty' Gives Us All the Feels
There's nothing better than cuddling up with someone you love on a cold winter day! It's snuggle weather, and these two adorable pets posted by TikTok account @Asheleeanne14 are celebrating the season in the coziest way. Just look at this tiny Chihuahua settle in for a long winter's nap on...
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
Corinna Kopf said she spent $150,000 giving away Twitch subs this year
Content creator and model Corinna Kopf shared a screenshot from Twitch that showed she had gifted over 30,000 subs on the platform in 2022.
pethelpful.com
North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her
There's nothing better than giving a long term shelter cat a home. Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'
A North Texas man has 13 golden retrievers after two of his dogs had a new litter of puppies. He said the maintenance is hard but the happiness it brings him is unmatched.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
pethelpful.com
Cat Claims Foster Kitten As 'His Baby' and We're in Love
At PetHelpful we talk about how to introduce a new kitten to an older cat and the best ways you can make this transition as easy as possible for both animals. Sometimes, however, your older cat needs no help in bonding with a new feline friend which is the exact case in this precious video posted by TikTok user @Kittiewitties.
Comments / 0