Over the Monster
Do You Really Want John Henry To Sell The Red Sox?
On June 27, 2011, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company entered bankruptcy proceedings. The company, a venerable institution with a global brand known worldwide, had been rendered nearly insolvent after its husband-and-wife ownership duo (who had needed a loan to purchase the company in the first place) entered divorce proceedings. A messy, two-year legal battle ensued, involving allegations of infidelity, embezzlement, and tax evasion. And it was ultimately revealed that the company, whose finances were dangerously leveraged, was days away from being unable to make payroll.
Over the Monster
How Good is the Red Sox New-Look Bullpen?
During an offseason that has been tumultuous to say the least for the Boston Red Sox, the organization has clearly prioritized upgrading the bullpen, or at least improving its depth, doing so with a bit more of an eye on proven and effective contributors than signing a bunch of guys and seeing what sticks like last year.
Over the Monster
OTM Open Thread 12/16: It is Friday
Happy Friday. The Yankees bolstered their rotation while the Red Sox designated Jeter Downs for assignment. The prospect just wast the same after the pandemic-shortened season. What will the Red Sox do next? Are they in a fight for fourth place in the AL East with the Orioles? Even with the extra Wild Card that may not be enough. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Over the Monster
The Grinch Who Stole Soxmas
The Grinch hated the Sox! The whole baseball season!. Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason. It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason...
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Trevor Story Might Not Be the Perfect Replacement at Shortstop
Trevor Story has the range to play shortstop, but more than a few folks are wondering about his ability to throw from that spot on the field. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic) Really, it’s not just Jen McCaffrey at The Athletic; Alex Speier at the Boston Globe was asking the same question. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
Over the Monster
The OTM Irish Wake In Celebration Of Xander Bogaerts
Saying goodbye is hard. So let’s raise a glass, cue up The Body Of An American, and do it together. It’s the Over The Monster Irish Wake in celebration of Xander Bogaerts. Don’t ever fall in love with a prospect. They tantalize. They tease. They promise you the world.
Over the Monster
The Red Sox Holiday Gift Guide
It’s the holiday season, and even if your favorite baseball team isn’t being as generous as you’d like, that doesn’t mean you should follow its example. If you’re looking for a Red Sox-themed gift for friends or loved ones, here are some favorites from the OTM staff.
Over the Monster
The Mookie Trade White Flag Flies High
The white flag has officially been flown above Fort Fenway. Infielder Jeter Downs was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, unceremoniously ending his short-lived tenure in Boston after he was one of the players included in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ trade package for outfielder Mookie Betts back in early 2020.
