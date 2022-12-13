ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishstripes.com

2023 Marlins Season Preview: Skip Schumaker’s staff

With the Miami Marlins and respected manager Don Mattingly parting ways, we look forward to meeting the staff that new manager Skip Schumaker has assembled for the 2023 season. It should be known that the Marlins are retaining pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, and bullpen coordinator Rob Flippo. Other than them, the rest of the coaches are new to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 12/14/22: Outbid for Correa; home run derby week

Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) induced a double play against the only batter he faced during his scoreless relief appearance. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that journeyman right-hander Chi Chi González is the fifth newcomer to ink a minor league deal with the Marlins this offseason (joining Austin Allen, Alex De Goti, Geoff Hartlieb and C.J. Hinojosa). González grew up as a Marlins fan. He memorably began his MLB career with the 2015 Rangers by throwing back-to-back scoreless starts. However, he’s had a 5.97 earned run average in 270 innings pitched since then.
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 12/16/22: Free agents flying off the board

Thursday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 0-for-4; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-4; J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-5. Join us in wishing De La Cruz a happy 26th birthday. Thursday’s reported free agent signings included Carlos Rodón (six years, $162M) to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy