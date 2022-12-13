With the Miami Marlins and respected manager Don Mattingly parting ways, we look forward to meeting the staff that new manager Skip Schumaker has assembled for the 2023 season. It should be known that the Marlins are retaining pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, and bullpen coordinator Rob Flippo. Other than them, the rest of the coaches are new to Miami.

