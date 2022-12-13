Weapons charges follow 'concerning' Facebook live: Why Broome County schools locked down

Dec. 15—Throop police charged four men in the theft of copper wire from a company that converts Keystone Sanitary Landfill's methane gas into natural gas. Patrolmen William Hazleton and Chris Mazzucca charged Robert Cone, 52, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Benedict, 33, 6 Big Pine Road, Honesdale, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering/prowling at night and criminal trespass.

