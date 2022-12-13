Weapons charges follow 'concerning' Facebook live: Why Broome County schools locked down

Read full article on original website
Four men charge in theft of copper wire from Throop plant
Dec. 15—Throop police charged four men in the theft of copper wire from a company that converts Keystone Sanitary Landfill's methane gas into natural gas. Patrolmen William Hazleton and Chris Mazzucca charged Robert Cone, 52, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Benedict, 33, 6 Big Pine Road, Honesdale, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering/prowling at night and criminal trespass.
