ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Weapons charges follow 'concerning' Facebook live: Why Broome County schools locked down

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
YAHOO!
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Four men charge in theft of copper wire from Throop plant

Dec. 15—Throop police charged four men in the theft of copper wire from a company that converts Keystone Sanitary Landfill's methane gas into natural gas. Patrolmen William Hazleton and Chris Mazzucca charged Robert Cone, 52, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Benedict, 33, 6 Big Pine Road, Honesdale, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering/prowling at night and criminal trespass.
THROOP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy