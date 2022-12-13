ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball champ scores 54 points off the bench

Quinn Cook hasn't been on an NBA regular-season roster since 2021, but at 29 years old, he's a top remaining free agent. And the former captain guard for the 2015 Duke basketball national champs may have helped his chances to land back in the league this season via his most recent performance in the Chinese Basketball Association.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Video Of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley Going Viral Tonight

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are one of the most entertaining duos in the sports media world. During Tuesday night's installment of Inside the NBA, the two former superstar went at it in a hilarious back-and-fourth. "I'll smack Chuck right now," Shaq said. "Bet you won't smack me on TV,"...
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young tweets vulgar reaction to fine from NBA

Trae Young is not exactly having the best month of December. The Atlanta Hawks star Young was fined this week by the NBA over an incident at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Hawks teammate A.J. Griffin converted an impossible buzzer-beater with just 0.5 seconds on the clock in overtime to give Atlanta the dramatic 123-122 win.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Report: College Basketball Teams Have Major Locker Room Issues

The new NIL landscape in the world of college sports appears to be causing some fractures among teammates. According to college basketball insider Fran Fraschilla, several "talented college teams" are starting to "crack" due to late NIL payments and jealousy in the locker room. "I am hearing that some talented...

Comments / 0

Community Policy