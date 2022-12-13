Colorado Rockies agree to one-year deal with Denver native Pierce Johnson

Pierce Johnson is coming home.

The right-handed pitcher from Faith Christian Academy in Arvada agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies on Tuesday, a source told The Denver Gazette, giving Johnson the opportunity to return to the city where he grew up. Johnson spent the last four seasons in the NL West, most recently with the Padres. His addition will give the Rockies another mid-to-late inning reliever option and will help replace the void left from Carlos Estévez, the long-time Rockies pitcher who signed with the Angels last week.

Johnson was drafted by the Cubs in 2012 and made his MLB debut for the club in 2017. He spent 2018 with the Giants, then traveled to Japan in 2019 to play for the Hanshin Tigers. He returned to the United States in 2020, where he played the last three seasons with the Padres.

Johnson spent most of 2022 on the sidelines with tendinitis in his right forearm but returned in time for the playoffs, where he pitched four clean innings for the Padres during the NLDS. He had a 3.39 ERA in 93 innings pitched during his three years in San Diego.

His best pitch is his curveball, which ranks in the 92nd percentile for spin rate according to Baseball Savant. His fastball averages 94-96 MPH. And he'll avoid the altitude adjustments that plague out-of-town pitchers, having spent his childhood pitching in Colorado.

Johnson will join Dinelson Lamet, Brent Suter and Daniel Bard in the back-end of the Rockies' bullpen, adding another experienced reliever and some variety to their pitching arsenal.