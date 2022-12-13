ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami Journalist Accused Of Kidnapping 88-Year-Old Mother

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451qsT_0jhC95Nj00
Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections

A South Florida journalist was arrested for allegedly kidnapping her 88-year-old mother from her home and financially exploiting her out of over $20,000, according to NBC 6 .

Catherine Areu Jones , 51, was charged with exploitation of the elderly, organized scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and fraudulent use of personal identification, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Friday (December 9). Reporters say Areu Jones, who goes by Cathy Areu in the industry, formerly worked for The Washington Post and as a guest on Fox News .

Prosecutors accused Areu Jones of involuntarily placing her mother in assisted living and memory care facilities twice to gain control of the victim's financial assets. The first time, she allegedly tricked the victim into thinking she was going on an ice cream trip with her granddaughters, but Areu Jones actually locked her into an assisted living facility, according to officials.

The second time this happened, Areu Jones allegedly dragged her mother out of her Miami-Dade County home and put her in another facility. The victim has been released from both facilities thanks to interventions and investigations by the Department of Children and Families, prosecutors said. DCF received several reports about Areu Jones potentially exploiting her mother, prompting an investigation in 2019.

Detectives found that the victim lost a total of $224,000 from the suspect taking money from a reverse mortgage on her mother's home, using credit cards in the victim's name, and withdrawing money from the elderly woman's bank accounts.

An arrest warrant has been out for Areu Jones since June, but authorities claimed she moved to different places and even Mexico to avoid capture. She was booked into Miami-Dade jail Friday morning without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

"Every incident of alleged elder exploitation or abuse touches our heart and never fails to shock us. It seems particularly harder to understand when the alleged perpetrator of the exploitation is a daughter, or a son or another blood relative," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Too often, these abuses occur behind closed doors, out of the public’s eye. We, here in MiamiDade County, utilizing all the resources of my State Attorney’s Office Elder Exploitation Task Force and the Miami-Dade Police Department, will not allow these transgressions to go unnoticed and unpunished. Not in our community."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected thief that stole from Burlington store in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars. On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah. According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money.   "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
HIALEAH, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

Molly Dealer Omar Wala Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Xanax

Omar Wala, a Molly dealer from Florida International University student was arrested by federal agents for trafficking fake Xanax. About a decade ago, Omar Wala used to be a Molly dealer who made a fortune from Florida International University students. However, his hubris gets him to rock bottom when the feds caught him by tracing a flashy orange Lamborghini registered in his name.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard

MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: DNA helps solve 1994 murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a break in a cold case from the 1994. Detectives have solved the murder of an 89-year-old woman. Eighty-nine-year-old Lillian DeCloe was brutally murdered after she was strangled and sexually assaulted while she was at her Pompano Beach home. For almost 30 years, her family has had no closure not knowing who killed their loved one.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy