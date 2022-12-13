ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year , and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?

Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."

So what is the best Christmas light display in Louisiana ?

Celebration in the Oaks

The annual Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans is City Park's largest fundraiser and a Crescent City tradition drawing in visitors from all over hoping to see over 1 million dazzling lights twinkling in the night. There is also plenty of fun to be had, from over a dozen amusement park rides to a beautiful botanical garden.

Learn more about Celebration in the Oaks by visiting the website .

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:

"It just isn't Christmas in New Orleans until the lights at Celebration in the Oaks flips their switch. Every year since the late 1980s, thousands of visitors pour into City Park to see the hundreds of thousands of lights twinkling throughout the oak groves. Choose from a 90-minute walking tour, a 30- to 45-minute driving tour, or buy a combo ticket and enjoy both. Whichever way you choose to enjoy the festivities, know that the proceeds will go toward keeping City Park beautiful all year long."

Check out Travel + Leisure 's full list to learn more about the best Christmas light displays around the country.

The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae's Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant's newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, "The opening of Willie Mae's Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings."
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane's arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
