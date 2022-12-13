This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year , and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?

Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."

So what is the best Christmas light display in Louisiana ?

Celebration in the Oaks

The annual Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans is City Park's largest fundraiser and a Crescent City tradition drawing in visitors from all over hoping to see over 1 million dazzling lights twinkling in the night. There is also plenty of fun to be had, from over a dozen amusement park rides to a beautiful botanical garden.

Learn more about Celebration in the Oaks by visiting the website .

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:

"It just isn't Christmas in New Orleans until the lights at Celebration in the Oaks flips their switch. Every year since the late 1980s, thousands of visitors pour into City Park to see the hundreds of thousands of lights twinkling throughout the oak groves. Choose from a 90-minute walking tour, a 30- to 45-minute driving tour, or buy a combo ticket and enjoy both. Whichever way you choose to enjoy the festivities, know that the proceeds will go toward keeping City Park beautiful all year long."

Check out Travel + Leisure 's full list to learn more about the best Christmas light displays around the country.