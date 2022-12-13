Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Rodriguez tabbed to AVCA All-American Second Team
(KMAland) -- Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a Second Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Rodriguez had 464 digs and averaged 4.26 per set this past season – a year after being named the AVCA Freshman of the Year. Several regional athletes received honorable...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: In-state kicker set to announce commitment
Nebraska football recruiting is ramping up quite a bit these days. There’s been some ups and downs, including the announcement that Ernest Hausmann is headed to Michigan. However, Matt Rhule and company could get a big win on Friday when one of its top in-state targets announces his college choice.
Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers
Malik Hornsby with ArkansasPhoto byNelson Chenault/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
KETV.com
Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
kmaland.com
St. Albert moves into top 10, Treynor moves up, Sioux City East moves into latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- St. Albert is into the top 10 while Treynor moved up one spot and Sioux City East moved into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings. Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Underwood, Heelan and Lewis Central also continued to be ranked in the latest set from the IGHSAU.
kmaland.com
Harlan's Bendorf off to sterling start in senior wrestling season
(Harlan) -- Harlan's Zane Bendorf has started his senior wrestling season in emphatic fashion. "I think it started well," Bendorf said. "I've had some tough matches against some really good wrestlers." His blazing start to the wrestling season comes less than a month removed from helping guide Harlan's football program...
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water wrestling continues to grow, rebuild
(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build. “We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”
kmaland.com
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
kmaland.com
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Changes Coming to East Stadium
When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
kmaland.com
Day of the Derecho: December 15th, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents are used to storms in December--but of the winter variety. A storm of a different type struck the region one year ago today. National Weather Service officials later called it a serial derecho--an event packing hurricane-force winds, lightning, hail, and in some areas, tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the region. December 15th, 2021 started out with unseasonably warm temperatures--the high temperature recorded at KMA was a record-breaking 73 degrees, Record-breaking high temperatures were the norm--if you could call it that--all around the region, as well as high winds causing a rash of brush fires. Those conditions were the catalyst for an unprecedented storm, as a squall line began a dubious trek from southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Shenandoah felt the storm's fury at around 4:43 that afternoon--about the time torrential rains and high winds pounded the KMA studios in downtown Shenandoah. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the derecho left carnage in its wake across the community.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Brian Daoust, School Chatter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its …
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
waldina.com
Happy 50th Birthday Brandon Teena
Today is the 50th birthday of Brandon Teena. He died a couple weeks after his 21st birthday, the result of a hate crime. There are things that I take for granted every day, one of them being that my outsides match my insides. Meaning, I feel the same on the inside that I look on the outside. I think that for a lot of people it is probably very difficult to even understand how that would feel. Think of the bravery it takes to be true to yourself, to wake up ever morning and know that in order for you to feel your true self, you are also putting your life at risk. The stares and judgement of strangers that starts the second you leave your home, just so you can feel your truth. We all strive to live our truth, usually in slight undetectable alterations that are not up for public scrutiny. Being transgender requires more bravery than I believe I possess. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he is gone.
Comments / 0