Williamsburg Health Foundation Approves Nearly $700,000 In Grants Earmarked To Improve Community Health

peninsulachronicle.com
New Mental Health/Substance Abuse Center May Soon Open In Hampton
HAMPTON—On Thursday, December 15, the Hampton Planning Commission reviewed a use permit application submitted by the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board to allow for a mental health/substance abuse treatment facility to be located at 300 Marcella Rd. in Hampton. Proposed amendments for the use permit were heard and approved by Hampton City Council on December 14, subject to an approved use permit.
peninsulachronicle.com
WJCC Teachers Rally For Pay Raise
JAMES CITY– Teachers in Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Schools turned out in force on Tuesday, December 13 to tell the James City Board of Supervisors they need a ten percent pay raise, even though there was nothing on the board’s agenda about the school division. “We’re coming to...
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester County Extending Deadline To Schedule Administrative Appeals on Reassessments
GLOUCESTER-The Gloucester County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the deadline for citizens to schedule administrative appeal appointments with the Assessor’s Office to contest their most recent reassessments during a special meeting held Wednesday, December 14. The previous deadline to schedule an appointment for the administrative appeal portion...
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton Schools dismissing students early today
Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
WTKR
Black BRAND’s B-Force Accelerator celebrated 31 Black business owners with luncheon, resource fair
NORFOLK, Va. — Black BRAND’s B-Force Accelerator celebrated Tuesday 31 Black business owners who completed a 12-week cohort focussing on business acceleration through capital access. They say more than 1,000 hours of technical assistance were provided. To celebrate, there was a Landing Ceremony Luncheon (graduation) and Connecting Flights...
Hampton Roads' first casino holds job fair before they open doors
News 3 crews attended the job fair that's currently underway. The process seems to be easy. Applicants sign in and then they head down the hallway for a group interview.
Doctors urge patients to use judgment before heading to emergency room
A growing number of people have been visiting the emergency room as a result of traumatic injuries.
Chesterfield rejects massive suburban development in rural area
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.
peninsulachronicle.com
BrandNewZ Clothing Opens Up Shop In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-After roughly ten years of selling BrandNewZ Clothing through an e-commerce site in addition to a few locally owned shops in Hampton Roads, Greg Bryant has opened his first storefront to market his personally-designed brand. Located at 305 Oyster Point Rd. between A Perfect Style barber shop and Papou...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake to hold public input meeting Thursday
Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 15. Fantasy Football expert...
Virginia Beach City Council to vote on signs to discourage panhandling
City Council member Sabrina Wooten has requested her colleagues approve the ordinance. "This ordinance won't fix everything, but it's a start," Wooten said during an October meeting.
peninsulachronicle.com
Melting Pot Raising Funds For St. Jude’s Research Hospital
NEWPORT NEWS-Melting Pot is currently holding a promotion to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital to help treat childhood cancer. Now through December 31, those who visit Melting Pot and make a $10 donation will receive a Donate & Dine card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more, which will be valid from January 2 through August 31, 2023. Melting Pot will donate $10 per Donate & Dine card to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
NBC12
Councilwoman meets with Richmond residents concerned about road
"He loved his family, he loved his teammates and this is heartbreaking right now." As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tradition Brewing Company Hosting Holiday Market December 18
NEWPORT NEWS-Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News will host a handmade holiday market on Sunday, December 18 from noon to 4pm. The indoor market will feature more than 15 local artisans selling merchandise for those looking for last-minute holiday gifts as well as live music and a food truck. Tradition...
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
