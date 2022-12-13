Read full article on original website
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
India's central bank set to raise rates; outlook on growth, inflation in focus
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen raising its key lending rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band but markets will be looking to its outlook on growth and prices for direction.
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday.
ANALYSIS-U.S. financial conditions have eased. So far the Fed is okay with it
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Over the past six weeks or so, U.S. mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on corporate debt have dropped, all signs that financial conditions are easing even as the Federal Reserve continues to wage war on 40-year-high inflation. But unlike this past...
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Raising interest rates to tame inflation will only cause more pain
Central banks’ unwavering determination to increase interest rates is truly remarkable. In the name of taming inflation, they have deliberately set themselves on a path to cause a recession – or to worsen it if it comes anyway. Moreover, they openly acknowledge the pain their policies will cause, even if they don’t emphasise that it is the poor and marginalised, not their friends on Wall Street, who will bear the brunt of it. And in the US, this pain will disproportionately befall people of colour.
‘There is nothing special about 2%’: BofA says the world’s central bankers just made up their inflation target
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates six times this year in its effort to lower inflation—currently at 7.7%—to what it considers to be the ideal level of 2%. But how did the central bankers decide that 2% is ideal rather than some other number?. It’s a question...
Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale
(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
Bank of England predicted to hike interest rates further to 3.5%
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates even higher next week at its latest meeting, putting further pressure on mortgages.In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.The consequential decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 3% to 3.5% in December, to its highest for 14 years.The expected 0.5 percentage increase will represent a slight cooling in rate increases, after the Bank’s MPC opted for a 0.75...
US stocks rise after Fed minutes show most policy makers are in favor of easing up on rate hikes
US stocks overcame earlier losses to finish higher Wednesday, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting this month indicated policymakers are prepared to cut the size of rate hikes aimed at chopping down inflation. Wall Street's major indexes landed a second consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 stretched further...
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
Eurizon The Globe: Beginning Of The End Of The Inflation Flare-Up
The latest issue of ‘The Globe‘, Eurizon’s publication describing the company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “beginning of the end of the inflation flare-up.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. The markets were supported in the past month by a lower...
Upcoming FOMC Meeting Is The Most Important Ever For Bitcoin – Watch Out For The Dot Plot
With the Bitcoin price posting a small gain of over 1.5% over the last seven days, the market is in for a blockbuster next week. The release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on December 13, Tuesday at 08:30 AM ET, will once again be “the most important CPI ever”.
U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
Column-2023 market predictions - when the outrageous and plausible blur: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec 6 (Reuters) - As some banks publish their semi-serious market predictions for the year ahead, the utterly wild ride that blindsided everyone in 2022 suggests that, this time around, they should perhaps indeed be taken semi-seriously.
