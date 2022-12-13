ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ANALYSIS-U.S. financial conditions have eased. So far the Fed is okay with it

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Over the past six weeks or so, U.S. mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on corporate debt have dropped, all signs that financial conditions are easing even as the Federal Reserve continues to wage war on 40-year-high inflation. But unlike this past...
The Guardian

Raising interest rates to tame inflation will only cause more pain

Central banks’ unwavering determination to increase interest rates is truly remarkable. In the name of taming inflation, they have deliberately set themselves on a path to cause a recession – or to worsen it if it comes anyway. Moreover, they openly acknowledge the pain their policies will cause, even if they don’t emphasise that it is the poor and marginalised, not their friends on Wall Street, who will bear the brunt of it. And in the US, this pain will disproportionately befall people of colour.
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
The Independent

Bank of England predicted to hike interest rates further to 3.5%

The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates even higher next week at its latest meeting, putting further pressure on mortgages.In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.The consequential decision is expected to push up the Bank’s base interest rate from 3% to 3.5% in December, to its highest for 14 years.The expected 0.5 percentage increase will represent a slight cooling in rate increases, after the Bank’s MPC opted for a 0.75...
The Associated Press

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
US News and World Report

Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook

NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
ValueWalk

Eurizon The Globe: Beginning Of The End Of The Inflation Flare-Up

The latest issue of ‘The Globe‘, Eurizon’s publication describing the company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “beginning of the end of the inflation flare-up.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. The markets were supported in the past month by a lower...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...

