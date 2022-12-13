ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

cityofpataskalaohio.gov

Ward 2 Council Position Open – Closes 1-10-23

The City of Pataskala is now accepting Letters of Interest and Resumes for the following:. To be eligible, an applicant must have been an elector (registered voter) of the City for at least two years at the time of their application. Council meets on the 1st and 3rd Monday of...
PATASKALA, OH

