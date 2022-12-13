Treating people who are overweight with the drug semaglutide cuts their risk of later developing diabetes by more than half, says a new study presented at the recent meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden. The data was so impressive that the presenter, W. Timothy Garvey, MD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, called the report a “game changer.” The drug not only promotes weight loss, he said, but triggers positive changes in blood sugar levels and body-mass index (BMI).

7 DAYS AGO