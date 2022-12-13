Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Australian Court Dismisses Suit Against Google Over Personal Data Use
(Reuters) -Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court. The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not...
European Union court rules Google must delete results if proven inaccurate
LONDON (AP) — Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union’s top court said Thursday. The European Court of Justice ruled that search engines must “dereference information” if the person making the request...
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
Two women sued Apple in California federal court charging that the tech company did not do enough to prevent them from being stalked with the use of its AirTags.
Android Headlines
Apple hit with another lawsuit, thanks to AirTags
Apple is facing yet another lawsuit over its AirTags that were released in April of 2021. This time around, two women in San Francisco are suing the Cupertino-based company. The lawsuit claims that an “ex-boyfriend of one of the women who filed the lawsuit planted an AirTag in the wheel well of her car and was able to find out where she had moved to avoid his harassment, according to the proposed class-action complaint filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco.”
Report: Google Merging Maps and Waze Teams to Cut Costs
Google is reportedly merging two of its mapping teams under pressure to reduce costs. The tech giant will combine the team overseeing its mapping service Waze with workers handling its Maps feature, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The move comes near the end of a year that...
FTC challenges Meta acquisition of VR company in court
Federal regulators opened their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of a virtual-reality company Thursday in a San Jose, California, courtroom. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.
Apple extends encryption to iCloud service
Apple plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday. The forthcoming options, along with another security measure for Apple’s iMessage chat program, are particularly...
Wordle is the most-searched term on Google in 2022
Admit it: You've probably either Googled the answer for Wordle, or at the very least searched to play it. Turns out, you're not alone.
US News and World Report
Google Ad Manager Outage Costs Big Websites Ad Sales
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been...
Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content
Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
