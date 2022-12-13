Apple is facing yet another lawsuit over its AirTags that were released in April of 2021. This time around, two women in San Francisco are suing the Cupertino-based company. The lawsuit claims that an “ex-boyfriend of one of the women who filed the lawsuit planted an AirTag in the wheel well of her car and was able to find out where she had moved to avoid his harassment, according to the proposed class-action complaint filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco.”

