Parents Of Missing Missouri Teenager Believe She Could Be Being Held Against Her Will

Emilee Dubes. Missouri Missing; MEGA

A girl who's been missing for more than a week might be being held against her will, her parents fear, Radar has learned.

However, Police in Ashland, Missouri, have indicated they don't have reason to believe that 25-year-old Emilee Dubes was taken against her will. “We have not received credible information that the juvenile was taken against her will, is being held against her will, or that she is in danger,” Ashland Police Sgt. Andrew Worrall said earlier this month. “APD continues to follow leads to locate the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family.”

Dubes was last seen in Ashland on Dec. 4 after she vanished from her family's home overnight. The family filed a missing persons report after the girl left home without permission. The family has not seen or heard from her since.

According to Missouri's Missing Person Awareness Network, Dubes' parents believe she could be in the Fulton, Missouri area "being held against her will." "Investigators in Missouri have determined Emilee has been in contact with individuals and might possibly be in the Fulton or Morrison Illinois area," the Missing Persons Awareness Network stated in a Facebook post.

Dubes, who is 5-foot-4 with blonde hair and blue eyes, was reported missing at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 5. According to KOMU , Dubes' family has offered a $2,000 reward for the safe return of their daughter.

Police ask that anyone with information on Dubes' whereabouts contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 573-526-6178 or Ashland police at 573-657-9062. "Officers with our agency and the Morrison Police Department (IL) are actively following some leads at this time," the Missing Person Awareness Network stated.