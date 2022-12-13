Read full article on original website
theScore
76ers' Rivers: Maxey out 'at least a couple more weeks'
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey will remain sidelined beyond the reported original timeline of three-to-four weeks. Maxey hasn't played since Nov. 18, when he fractured a bone in his right foot against the Milwaukee Bucks. "Whatever he has to do, he's nowhere near it," Rivers told...
theScore
Report: Robert Williams to make season debut Friday vs. Magic
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will make his first appearance of the season Friday against the Orlando Magic, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic. Williams has yet to play during the 2022-23 campaign due to his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The 25-year-old defensive anchor last featured for the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a waiver wire target, and a Tuesday DFS target
Luka Doncic finished atop Monday's fantasy basketball leaderboard after nearly notching a 38-point triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind him with a 42-point outburst of his own, but other players have been picking up steam around the league as of late. We'll go over who fantasy managers should keep an eye on by identifying three players with hot hands, a waiver wire target and a Tuesday DFS play here.
theScore
Aaron Gordon has shaped himself into the perfect Nuggets role player
When the Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon at the 2021 trade deadline, he looked like the final piece of a rising power's title-contending puzzle. Upon arriving, he immediately abandoned the misbegotten attempts at star-level self-creation that defined the latter years of his Orlando tenure, and morphed into the elite role player he was always destined to be.
theScore
Report: Lonzo not guaranteed to play this season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball isn't guaranteed to play this season due to his ongoing recovery from a left knee injury, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ball is expected to be out until at least the All-Star break in mid-February when the team hopes to have a better sense of whether he can return this season, Wojnarowski adds. Chicago may shut down Ball for the season if the team remains out of the playoff picture. The Bulls are currently 11-15 and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference.
theScore
Ranking the 10 worst acquisitions from the 2022 NHL offseason
After ranking the 10 best acquisitions Thursday, we're exploring the other end of the spectrum and analyzing the 10 worst additions from the 2022 NHL offseason. Every summer, teams get desperate and will overpay in free agency and on the trade market. This past offseason was no exception. Some moves looked awful the minute they were made, while some players - despite strong track records - haven't been able to find their groove in their new surroundings.
theScore
Marner's point streak ends at 23 games as Leafs fall to Rangers
Mitch Marner was held off the scoresheet for the first time in 24 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Marner's scorching run set a new Maple Leafs franchise record, eclipsing the 18-game point streak previously held by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk.
theScore
Curry suffered shoulder injury, will reportedly miss at least 2 weeks
An MRI confirmed Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in Wednesday's 125-119 defeat to the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Thursday. Although the Warriors didn't provide a timeline for the injury, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania that Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
theScore
Kings sign Moore to 5-year extension
The Los Angeles Kings inked forward Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension at an average annual value of $4.2 million, the club announced Thursday. Moore, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, is in the final season of a two-year pact carrying a cap hit of $1.875 million. The...
theScore
NBA Power Rankings: Sky's the limit for soaring Pelicans
The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. This week, we're taking stock of some familiar forces leading the East and the fresh faces bossing things in the West. 1. Boston Celtics (22-7) The Celtics' high-powered offense oddly stuttered in their two losses this past...
theScore
Sour grapes: Unwritten rules are hypocritical, which suits the Suns
A loud but otherwise meaningless basket scored in New Orleans last Friday has become the dunk heard around the world after the Phoenix Suns cried foul. Those who believe Zion Williamson wronged the Suns with his last-second jam will tell you he broke one of basketball's unwritten rules: that you don't run up the score with the shot clock turned off at the end of a guaranteed victory. But given the setting, it's easy to understand how the big man got swept up in the moment.
Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota (5-6). Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final seven minutes. UAPB (3-9) never led and the game was tied just twice, that last of which came when AC Curry made a layup midway through the first half. Minnesota used a 20-5 run — including three 3s by Carrington — to make it 36-21 and take the lead for good.
theScore
Report: Giants agree to 13-year, $350M deal with Correa
The San Francisco Giants finally landed their superstar. San Francisco and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa have agreed to a 13-year, $350-million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and contains no opt-outs, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It's the...
theScore
Cardinals' Murray out for season after tearing ACL
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in Monday's loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday. Murray was carted off the field after going down with a noncontact knee injury on the...
theScore
OT Okunlola becomes 3rd 5-star recruit to commit to Miami in 2023
The U can't stop adding blue-chip recruits to its 2023 class. Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola committed to Miami on Thursday, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "I have a great relationship with (the staff) and really feel like they care," Okunlola said. He picked Miami over finalists Alabama, Florida,...
theScore
Parsons: Philadelphia probably hates me after Hurts comments
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons knows he didn't make any fans in Philadelphia after questioning Jalen Hurts' MVP bid. "I'm pretty sure they hate me," Parsons said of Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. While discussing the Eagles quarterback potentially winning the prestigious award on "The Voncast" earlier this...
theScore
Ovechkin trademarks 'THE GR8 CHASE' amid pursuit of goals record
Alex Ovechkin trademarked "THE GR8 CHASE" as he continues to chip away at Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record, the Washington Capitals told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Ovechkin's family, the Capitals, the NHL, and the players' association created the logo, which will be available on merchandise at Washington's home game Thursday against the Dallas Stars.
theScore
Alex Formenton to play in Switzerland for rest of 2022-23 season
Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed a contract with the Swiss National League's Ambri-Piotta Hockey Club for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced Wednesday. Formenton, 23, is ineligible to play in the NHL this season after he and the Senators failed to reach an agreement...
theScore
Capitals owner: We won't rebuild while Ovechkin chases goals record
Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said he won't tear down his club while icon Alex Ovechkin chases down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record. "I'm not gonna do what I did last time and trade everybody," Leonsis told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "I'm sure there'll be an influx of some young players,...
theScore
NHL Thursday best bets: Panthers to cool streaking Penguins
Wednesday night was a good one on the ice as we hit two of our three best bets. The Wild comfortably won in regulation while we doubled up on our first period over in Calgary. Unfortunately, Elias Pettersson couldn't complete the sweep by picking up three shots or more. We'll...
