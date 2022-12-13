MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota (5-6). Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final seven minutes. UAPB (3-9) never led and the game was tied just twice, that last of which came when AC Curry made a layup midway through the first half. Minnesota used a 20-5 run — including three 3s by Carrington — to make it 36-21 and take the lead for good.

